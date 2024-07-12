Football

Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match

The VAR specialist for the final is also French, Jerome Brisard

@uefa.com
Francois Letexier Photo: @uefa.com
info_icon

French referee François Letexier was picked by UEFA to handle the European Championship final between Spain and England. (More Football News)

At 35, he's one of the youngest referees to take charge of a major final. The game is on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The referees for the past three men's Euros finals were 48, 41 and 41 at the time.

Letexier has refereed three games at Euro 2024 including Spain's 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16.

In those games, he did not award a penalty kick and did not send off any player. He showed just 10 yellow cards, including one for Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was judged to have dived in the penalty area in a 0-0 draw against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate celebrates Wednesday's dramatic win over the Netherlands - null
Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

There was no video review controversy in any of Letexier's games, including the 2-2 draw between Albania and Croatia.

The VAR specialist for the final is also French, Jérôme Brisard.

Letexier rarely shows red cards, with just one in the nine games he handled in the Champions League or Europa League last season from the group stage onward. That was to Bayern Munich's French defender Dayot Upamecano.

His previous highest profile games for UEFA this season include Real Madrid and Manchester City drawing 3-3 in the Champions League quarterfinals, Bayer Leverkusen winning at Roma 2-0 in the Europa League semifinals, and the season-opening Super Cup last August between Man City and Sevilla.

Letexier joined the FIFA list of referees for international games seven years ago.

The fourth official for the final will be Szymon Marciniak of Poland, the referee at the 2022 World Cup final and 2023 Champions League final who had a controversial season.

Marciniak and his match officials team made consequential stoppage-time decisions in Champions League games between Bayern and Real Madrid in the semifinals and Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in the group stage.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 15
  2. Belgium Vs Serbia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 16
  3. James Anderson Retirement: A Look At Five Of His Best Deliveries
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match
  2. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  4. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  5. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  5. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Ice Cream Factory In Kolkata; Global Celebs Arrive In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  2. In Photos | Rising Tourists And Receding Glaciers Of Sonamarg
  3. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Excise Policy Case, To Stay Jailed Due To CBI Arrest
  5. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  2. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Receive Warm Welcome With Tikas, And Flowers At Hotel Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  4. Shelley Duvall Passes Away: 'The Shining' And 'Popeye' Actor Dies At 75
  5. 'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts
US News
  1. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  2. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  4. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  5. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
World News
  1. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  2. Nepal: Several Indians Feared Dead As Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses, 65 Missing
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Who Is Brenda Biya? Cameroon President's Daughter Comes Out As Lesbian
  5. Israeli Army Accepts October 7 Failures; Gaza City In Ruins As Palestinians Return| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18