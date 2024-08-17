Football

'We Did Not Get The Points We Deserved' - Marco Silva Rues Missed Chances In Fulham Defeat

Fulham managed 10 shots in the match, though only tested Andre Onana twice, with Kenny Tete forcing a good save out of the goalkeeper with one of those in the first half

Fulham manager, Marco Silva.
Marco Silva thinks Fulham "did not get the points he thought they deserved" as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League opener. (More Football News)

The Cottagers looked a threat on the counter-attack but lacked a clinical edge in the final third as they wasted chances to take the lead.

Bernd Leno kept them in the game by making big saves in both halves before United debutant Joshua Zirkzee proved the difference in the 87th minute from close range.

While Silva admitted there were positives to take from the performance, he was ultimately left frustrated by the missed chances that cost them.

"It is really tough for us to lose this game the way we lost," Silva told Sky Sports.

"We started really well. I think the first two dangerous moments were from ourselves. The first one we should have scored, a really dangerous attack from us.

"We had our chances. When you play against Manchester United...there were moments, and we had to punish them.

"We had so many moments, and we were punished at the end of the game. It was a crazy game, and we did not play our own game. It was an emotional game, we tried to rush many, many times.

"We did not get the points I thought we deserved."

Andreas Pereira also squandered two opportunities on the break with loose passes, and Silva is keen to fine-tune certain aspects of their performance.

"Of course, when you have two against one you should at least finalise the action and put your teammates in the right action," he added. "But it was not just that one, we had other really good moments and should have scored.

"We have to keep the emotional control in these types of games. We know they are strong and want to play this type of game. It's always their strength when the game is broken and the space is there. We should have kept the balance and emotional control.

"But it was a good answer from the team overall. It was a tough summer when you lose five players - four of them starting players. But I knew the players were good enough to play in this way."

