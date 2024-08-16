Manchester United Vs Fulham: Willian Confirms Craven Cottage Exit Ahead Of Premier League Opener

Willian confirmed he has left Fulham following the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage, the Brazilian announced in an Instagram post on Friday. (More Football News)
Willian, who made 67 appearances across two years in all competitions for Fulham, scored five goals for Marco Silva's side last season.
The Brazilian played 317 times for three different sides in the Premier League, first arriving in England after joining Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.
He spent a year with Arsenal before joining Corinthians, returning to London in 2022 with Fulham on an initial one-year contract, extending it by a further year last July.
"I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years," Willian wrote. "It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans.
"I have had incredible moments and this club will always be in my heart.
"A very special thank you to our coach Marco Silva who showed me a lot of belief and gave me the confidence throughout the time we were together.
"I wish Fulham the best of luck in their upcoming challenges and hope I will get a chance to support the team live in the future."