Virgil Van Dijk Focused On 'Achieving Greatness' In Arne Slot's Debut Season

Virgil van Dijk said his Liverpool team-mates are looking to "achieve greatness" this season after maintaining Arne Slot's winning start against Manchester United. (More Sports News)
Van Dijk has helped his side record three victories from their opening three league games without conceding for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.
The Dutchman marked his 200th Premier League game for Liverpool with another commanding display, taking his tally to 140 wins in the competition, already the most wins any player has picked up in their first 200 for the club in the division.
Van Dijk recorded more touches (91) than any other player, while also winning all five of the aerial duels he contested.
He also completed 69 of his 73 attempted passes, ending the contest with a pass accuracy of 94.5% which was the highest of any player from both teams.
Slot's early tenure has been a seamless transition since Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of last season, with Van Dijk a key cog to the German's success at Anfield.
Van Dijk won eight major honours under his former boss, and is eyeing more success in his Liverpool career under the guidance of Slot.
"What Jurgen Klopp said in one of his last interviews is the new manager inherited a very good squad. The manager left but the players didn't," Van Dijk said.
"We are not satisfied with just competing.
"We want to achieve greatness this season. I'm not competing in any competition just to compete, I want to win.
We come up against a very good team in Man City and Arsenal.
"Our consistency is looking good, after the international break could be interesting when playing every three days. I'm certainly enjoying the ride."