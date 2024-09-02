Arne Slot maintained his perfect start as Liverpool head coach as the Reds ran riot in a resounding 3-0 victory over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. (More Sports News)
Luis Diaz’s header handed the visitors the advantage 10 minutes before half-time, after Trent Alexander-Arnold had seen a potential early opener chalked off following a VAR review.
Diaz then doubled his tally seven minutes later with a low finish into the bottom corner after being picked out by an intricate pass from Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian scored against United in the Premier League for the 12th time after the break, Liverpool punishing yet another mistake from the Red Devils' midfield to add some gloss to the scoreline.
The triumph sees Liverpool join Manchester City as the only two sides with perfect records after three matches, while United enter the international break in 14th with three points.
Data Debrief: Slot machine pays out its biggest jackpot
Liverpool's triumph marked a statement victory in Slot's early tenure, with the Dutchman becoming the second Reds boss to win their first meeting away from home against United since George Kay in November 1936.
Slot also became just the third manager to win each of his first three Premier League games without conceding, after Sven-Göran Eriksson in 2007 and José Mourinho in 2004.
But the day belonged to Liverpool's Egyptian King. Salah is the first player to score in five straight away appearances against the Red Devils in the Premier League; Dion Dublin (v Tottenham), Alan Shearer (v Leeds United), Ruud van Nistelrooy (v Newcastle), Robert Pires (v Tottenham) and Jamie Vardy (v West Brom) are the only other players to net in as many consecutive away trips to the same opponent in the competition.
Salah has now scored 10 goals in nine appearances at Old Trafford for Liverpool in all competitions. He is only the second player to score 10+ goals at a single away ground for Premier League clubs since 1992-93, after Alan Shearer (10 at Elland Road).