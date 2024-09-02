But the day belonged to Liverpool's Egyptian King. Salah is the first player to score in five straight away appearances against the Red Devils in the Premier League; Dion Dublin (v Tottenham), Alan Shearer (v Leeds United), Ruud van Nistelrooy (v Newcastle), Robert Pires (v Tottenham) and Jamie Vardy (v West Brom) are the only other players to net in as many consecutive away trips to the same opponent in the competition.