Football

Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Stunner Denies Enzo Maresca's Side

The England international's 20-yard strike cancelled out Nicolas Jackson’s first-half effort and ensured the spoils were shared in an entertaining London derby

Chelsea-Crystal-Palace-football-premier-league
Eze celebrates his equaliser for Palace
info_icon

Eberechi Eze's stunning goal gave Crystal Palace their first point of the Premier League season, as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.  (More Football News)

The England international's 20-yard strike cancelled out Nicolas Jackson’s first-half effort and ensured the spoils were shared in an entertaining London derby.

Chelsea controlled large periods of the first half and broke through in the 25th minute. A swift counter saw Noni Madueke burst away from Will Hughes and feed Cole Palmer, who delivered a low ball across the face of goal for Jackson to tap into an empty net.

Dean Henderson, who produced a superb reflex save to deny Madueke earlier on, then kept out Palmer's free-kick just after the restart.

His intervention proved crucial as Palace equalised in the 53rd minute as the ball broke kindly for Eze, who brilliantly curled beyond the helpless dive of Robert Sanchez.

Both sides had chances to score the game's third goal later on with Jackson and Daichi Kamada denied but, in the end, had to settle for a point apiece.

Data Debrief: Eze matches Foden as Palmer claims another assist

As has become customary in recent times, Palmer was heavily involved when Chelsea broke the deadlock as he put the ball on a plate for Jackson.

It was the England international's 15th Premier League assist since the start of last season, the most by any player in Europe's big five leagues during that time.  

However, his efforts would prove academic with Eze securing a point in superb fashion. It was the Palace midfielder's fifth Premier League goal from outside the box in 2024, with only Manchester City's Phil Foden matching that tally.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
  2. Jonty Rhodes Predicts Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Will Strengthen Indian Cricket Team Instantly
  3. Ajinkya Rahane Hits His First Century For Leicestershire In County Cricket
  4. Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes In Key Roles As Pro Cricket League Announced In Delhi-NCR
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: SL Have Backs Against Wall In Chase Of 483-Run Target
Football News
  1. Celtic 3-0 Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Hosts Claim Derby Day Spoils With Thrashing
  2. Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham: Alexander Isak Strike Punishes Wasteful Visitors
  3. Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Stunner Denies Enzo Maresca's Side
  4. Pep Guardiola Hopeful Of Phil Foden's Return After International Break
  5. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Preview: Local Lad Sumit Rathi To Lead MBSG In Promotional Derby
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Not Aware, Sorry': Superstar Rajnikanth Dodges Questions On Hema Committee Report
  2. Must Make Efforts To Change 'Culture Of Adjournments' In Courts: President
  3. Consumer Protection Panel Slaps Rs 5L Fine On Shankar IAS Academy For 'Misleading' Ads
  4. Uttarakhand: BJP Expels Leader After His Arrest For Molesting Minor Girl
  5. Manipur: 1 Woman Dies After Militants Opened Fire In Imphal West; 4 Others Injured
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction