Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Stunner Denies Enzo Maresca's Side

Eberechi Eze's stunning goal gave Crystal Palace their first point of the Premier League season, as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. (More Football News)
The England international's 20-yard strike cancelled out Nicolas Jackson’s first-half effort and ensured the spoils were shared in an entertaining London derby.
Chelsea controlled large periods of the first half and broke through in the 25th minute. A swift counter saw Noni Madueke burst away from Will Hughes and feed Cole Palmer, who delivered a low ball across the face of goal for Jackson to tap into an empty net.
Dean Henderson, who produced a superb reflex save to deny Madueke earlier on, then kept out Palmer's free-kick just after the restart.
His intervention proved crucial as Palace equalised in the 53rd minute as the ball broke kindly for Eze, who brilliantly curled beyond the helpless dive of Robert Sanchez.
Both sides had chances to score the game's third goal later on with Jackson and Daichi Kamada denied but, in the end, had to settle for a point apiece.
Data Debrief: Eze matches Foden as Palmer claims another assist
As has become customary in recent times, Palmer was heavily involved when Chelsea broke the deadlock as he put the ball on a plate for Jackson.
It was the England international's 15th Premier League assist since the start of last season, the most by any player in Europe's big five leagues during that time.
However, his efforts would prove academic with Eze securing a point in superb fashion. It was the Palace midfielder's fifth Premier League goal from outside the box in 2024, with only Manchester City's Phil Foden matching that tally.