Football

Virgil Van Dijk Insists He Will Be Part Of Liverpool's Transition From Jurgen Klopp

German manager Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after nine years in charge, with a deal agreed for Feyenoord coach, Arne Slot, to replace him

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.
Virgil van Dijk says he will be "part of" the big transition following Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season. (More Football News)

The German will leave Liverpool after nine years in charge, with a deal agreed for Feyenoord manager, Arne Slot, to replace him.

Van Dijk, who signed for Liverpool in January 2018, is going into the final year of his contract, and admitted he has not heard anything about an extension.

"There is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news," Van Dijk said.

"I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

"I am very happy here. I love the club, and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already. The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition, and I am part of that.

"When the season is over and there is news, we will focus on what is coming next, but it is a fact that there will be a lot of changes happening, and it will be interesting. I am here to be a part of that and looking forward to it.

"I am the captain, so I want to help, I will help, and I should help. If he [Slot] is the one who comes, then let’s see.

"There will be a lot of changes happening. I wouldn’t say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now."

Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-2 on Sunday, putting recent setbacks behind them to return to winning ways at Anfield.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp. - null
Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Special' Anfield Following Big Spurs Win

BY Stats Perform

The Reds won the EFL Cup in February, and though a Premier League title now looks unlikely, Van Dijk is hopeful that they can finish Klopp’s reign strongly.

"Listen, if you said at the start of the season that this is how it would have gone, then I think we would have taken that," he added.

"We are winners, and we were close. We weren’t good enough in the decisive moments, but that is life. We have to stick together, and we will.

"A few of us have been in title races and on the losing sides at times and it hurts. But we have to take this experience with us, and you only improve if you learn and that is the aim, and we can take that into next season. We want to give the manager a good farewell and do it for ourselves as well."

