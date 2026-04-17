Vasco Da Gama Vs Sao Paulo Preview, Brazilian Serie A: Head-To-Head, Prediction, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo, Brazilian Serie A 2026: Know all about the SAO vs VAS Matchday 12 fixture, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo preview Brazilian Serie A 2026 matchday 12 live streaming
Vasco da Gama's Brenner celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana match against Audax Italiano on April 15, 2026. | Photo: X/VascodaGama
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vasco da Gama face Sao Paulo at the Estadio Sao Januario in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday

  • Sao Paulo sit third in the Brasileirao standings and can cut the gap to the top to three points with a win

  • Find out when and where to watch the Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo match live in India and elsewhere

Vasco da Gama host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Sao Januario in Rio de Janeiro for a Brazilian Serie A 2026 Matchday 12 fixture on Saturday. Sao Paulo, currently sitting in third place in the Brasileirao standings with 20 points, have the chance to cut their deficit to the top to just three points with a win.

Sao Paulo bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Vitoria in the league with a 2-0 thumping of the Chilean side O’Higgins in the Copa Sudamericana. However, the hosts have won just once in their last five league matches.

Vasco, meanwhile, are down in 13th place with 13 points, and remain winless in their last three league outings. The Black Shirts also suffered a 2-1 loss to Audax Italiano in their Sudamericana match, where two players saw red cards.

Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo: Head-To-Head Record

In the last 36 meetings between the two sides, Sao Paulo have won 19 times, compared to just eight victories for Vasco da Gama. Nine games have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was in November, with Sao Paulo winning 2-0.

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Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo: Team News

Vasco da Gama will be without midfielder Jair, who is out with a cruciate ligament injury. Meanwhile, Alan Saldivia remains suspended.

Sao Paulo welcomed back Sabino and Paulinho, who are recovering from their injuries and have trained with the team. Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura was also in training as he recovers from a broken rib.

However, Pablo Maia (broken nose) and Ryan Francisco (cruciate ligament) are ruled out. Lucas Ramon and former Italy international Rafael Toloi remain suspended.

Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo: Prediction

Despite their poor position in the league, Vasco da Gama remain favourites to clinch a home win against Sao Paulo. However, we will likely have a tight game on our hands, and considering their disciplinary record, a red card may also be on the cards.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-0 Sao Paulo

Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo match being played?

A

The Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo match will be played on Saturday, April 18, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday. The game will be hosted at the Estadio Sao Januario in Rio de Janeiro.

Q

Where to watch the Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo match live in India?

A

The Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India.

Q

Where to watch the Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo match live elsewhere?

A

In Brazil, fans can watch the Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo match live on Claro TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

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