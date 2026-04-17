Palmeiras Vs Sporting, Copa Libertadores: An Argentine Seals The Win For Brazilian Giants Against The Brewers
Palmeiras left it late to beat Sporting Cristal 2-1 in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group F match at Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, on Thursday (April 16). The three-time champions took the lead in the 27th minute, thanks to a Murilo Cerqueira goal, but Juan Gonzalez made it 1-1 just before the break. And it took a late penalty to decide the clash between Brazilian and Peruvian giants, converted by an Argentine -- Jose Manuel Lopez, in the 80th minute. Palmeiras (4 points) lead the group standings, while the Brewers (3) are second, ahead of Cerro Porteno on goal difference. Match day 3 fixture will see Palmeiras in Asuncion for a clash with Paraguayan champions Cerro Porteno, and Cristal host Colombian outfit Atletico Junior in Lima.
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