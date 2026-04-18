Vasco Da Gama Vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Brasileiro Serie A 2025-26: When, Where To Watch; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Summary of this article
Vasco da Gama welcomes Sao Paulo at the Estadio Sao Januario
Both the teams are in contrasting situations
Full preview, live streaming and head-to-head stats available
Vasco da Gama welcomes Sao Paulo at the Estadio Sao Januario tonight for a crucial matchday 12 encounter in the 2026 Brasileirao Serie A.
This fixture is a clash between two sides going through two different phases. While the visitors sit comfortably in the upper side of the table, the home side is desperate to put an end to their poor form.
Sao Paulo enters the capital as favorites, sitting 3rd place with 20 points. Despite a mounting injury list that includes key figures like Lucas Moura and Pablo Maia, the Tricolor Paulista have maintained defensive solidity, conceding just 0.82 goals per game.
Vasco, managed by Renato Gaucho, sits in 13th place and is searching for stability after picking up just three wins in their last ten outings.
Vasco Vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Brasileiro Serie A 2025-26: Check Head-To-Head Stats
Total Matches: 36
Sao Paulo wins: 19
Vasco da Gama wins: 8
Draws: 9
Vasco Vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Brasileiro Serie A 2025-26: When And Where To Watch
The Vasco Vs Sao Paulo match can be live streamed exclusively on the Fanatiz app/website.