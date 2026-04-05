Former Brazil And Chelsea Midfielder Oscar Retires From Football Due To Heart Issue; Contract With Sao Paulo Terminated

Chelsea's Oscar controls the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Chelsea and Maccabi Tel-Aviv at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Chelsea's Oscar controls the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Chelsea and Maccabi Tel-Aviv at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)