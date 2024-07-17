Football

Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw

England, Italy and the Netherlands joined Germany, Spain, France, Denmark and Iceland as automatic qualifiers from League A of the Women's European Championship 2025 qualifying system, much to the relief of Lionesses captain Leah Williamson

Sarina Wiegman celebrates with England women's players after their Euro 2025 qualification.
info_icon

Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson were both left with an overriding sense of relief after England secured their Euro 2025 place on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Lionesses managed a goalless draw with Sweden at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, with that result sending them to next year's Women's European Championship.

Wiegman and Co. knew the equation was simple heading into the clash, needing to avoid defeat to have the chance to defend their title in Switzerland.

Wiegman looks on during England's defeat to France - null
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Sarina Wiegman Rues Set-pieces As Lionesses Beaten By France

BY Stats Perform

Olympic silver medallists Sweden, the sixth-best side in the world according to FIFA's rankings, provided a late onslaught but will ultimately face a lengthy play-off process between October and December.

"I'm happy, I'm very relieved because it was a tough game," Lionesses head coach Wiegman told ITV Sport after the 0-0 draw.

"The first half I think we dominated. When you are so dominant we have to create more chances and score goals. In the second half, we couldn't keep up that level.

"We did fight for it. I think we can do a little bit better, but keeping the 0-0, qualifying in this group, I am relieved.

"I am very happy. I take many positives. This game and against France showed in moments we played so good, we just want to keep up."

Sweden mustered 1.11 expected goals (xG) to England's 0.48, but it was the latter who secured their place in the tournament after a resilient showing.

England, Italy and the Netherlands joined Germany, Spain, France, Denmark and Iceland as automatic qualifiers from League A of this qualifying system, much to the relief of captain Williamson.

"We don't make it easy for ourselves when we don't score," Williamson told ITV Sport. "We've seen out a game, same in France. These are tough places to come.

"They had a change of tactics, they have different threats. We stood firm and we stayed true. We couldn't play the football we wanted to play the second half which put us under a lot of pressure."

Williamson still believes there is more to come from her national side, referencing their Euro 2022 success on home soil.

"We took care of business, we qualified and we can get the most out of ourselves before the tournament," the Arsenal defender added. 

"We did that the last time and we all know how that went."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition
Football News
  1. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
  2. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
  3. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young
  4. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth
  5. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  2. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  4. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Trainee Officer Files Harassment Case Against Pune DM
  2. 'Baniya Ka Beta': Amit Shah Slams Congress' 'Hisaab Maange Haryana' Campaign
  3. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  4. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  5. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
  2. Bangladesh: 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  3. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
  4. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  5. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest