Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson were both left with an overriding sense of relief after England secured their Euro 2025 place on Tuesday. (More Football News)
The Lionesses managed a goalless draw with Sweden at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, with that result sending them to next year's Women's European Championship.
Wiegman and Co. knew the equation was simple heading into the clash, needing to avoid defeat to have the chance to defend their title in Switzerland.
Olympic silver medallists Sweden, the sixth-best side in the world according to FIFA's rankings, provided a late onslaught but will ultimately face a lengthy play-off process between October and December.
"I'm happy, I'm very relieved because it was a tough game," Lionesses head coach Wiegman told ITV Sport after the 0-0 draw.
"The first half I think we dominated. When you are so dominant we have to create more chances and score goals. In the second half, we couldn't keep up that level.
"We did fight for it. I think we can do a little bit better, but keeping the 0-0, qualifying in this group, I am relieved.
"I am very happy. I take many positives. This game and against France showed in moments we played so good, we just want to keep up."
Sweden mustered 1.11 expected goals (xG) to England's 0.48, but it was the latter who secured their place in the tournament after a resilient showing.
England, Italy and the Netherlands joined Germany, Spain, France, Denmark and Iceland as automatic qualifiers from League A of this qualifying system, much to the relief of captain Williamson.
"We don't make it easy for ourselves when we don't score," Williamson told ITV Sport. "We've seen out a game, same in France. These are tough places to come.
"They had a change of tactics, they have different threats. We stood firm and we stayed true. We couldn't play the football we wanted to play the second half which put us under a lot of pressure."
Williamson still believes there is more to come from her national side, referencing their Euro 2022 success on home soil.
"We took care of business, we qualified and we can get the most out of ourselves before the tournament," the Arsenal defender added.
"We did that the last time and we all know how that went."