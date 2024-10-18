Football

UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon Win As Real Madrid Crush Celtic

Having overcome Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League, Group B opener last week, Chelsea cruised to victory in the Netherlands to strengthen their grip on top spot. In Turkiye, visiting Roma thrashed Galatasaray 6-1 to go top of Group A on goal difference

Chelsea Women
Chelsea's players celebrate Maika Hamano's goal versus Twente.
info_icon

Sonia Bompastor's perfect start to life at Chelsea continued on Thursday as the Blues beat Twente 3-1 to go three points clear at the top of their Women's Champions League group. (More Football News)

Having overcome Real Madrid in their Group B opener last week, Chelsea cruised to victory in the Netherlands to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Aggie Beever-Jones saw her 25-yard strike deflect in for a seventh-minute opener, and Chelsea were 2-0 up within 18 minutes as Maika Hamano lobbed goalkeeper Olivia Clarke.

Gareth Taylor. - null
St. Polten Women 2-3 Man City Women: Gareth Taylor Learns A 'Lesson' With UEFA Champions League Victory

BY Stats Perform

Guro Reiten scored Chelsea's third from the penalty spot when Lieske Carleer fouled Mayra Ramirez just after the hour mark, with Nikee van Dijk netting a consolation for Twente five minutes later.

In the other match in Group B, Madrid got up and running with a resounding 4-0 victory over Celtic, with Scotland's Caroline Weir among the goals for Los Blancos.

Weir curled in a terrific opener from distance after just seven minutes, though Celtic then held firm and stayed in the contest until the latter stages.

However, Signe Bruun, Caroline Moller and Linda Caicedo all got on the scoresheet in the final 20 minutes as Madrid put some gloss on the scoreline at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

They were not the only convincing winners on Thursday, as Roma crushed Galatasaray 6-1 to go top of Group A on goal difference, with captain Manuela Giugliano scoring twice and laying on two assists.

The other game in Group A saw European heavyweights Wolfsburg and Lyon go head-to-head, with the French giants leaving Germany with a statement 2-0 victory.

Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp joined Wendie Renard as the only players to make 100 Women's Champions League appearances, but the French centre-back overshadowed her by nodding in an eighth-minute opener.

Lyon had the better of the contest throughout, finishing with 2.75 expected goals (xG) to Wolfsburg's 0.83, and they killed the match from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half, Lindsey Horan scoring after Melchie Dumornay was felled by Janina Minge. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra Scores Century In Bengaluru; NZ - 335/7; IND - 46
  2. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Ollie Pope, Joe Root Dismissed As Pakistan Take Control Of Proceedings In Multan
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here's Why Dhruv Jurel Is Keeping Wickets Instead Of Rishabh Pant In Bengaluru
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A: Maharashtra Bat First Against Mumbai; Toss Update For All Round 2 Fixtures
Football News
  1. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon Win As Real Madrid Crush Celtic
  2. Kobbie Mainoo Injury Update: Manchester United Suffer Blow As Teenager Out For 'Few Weeks'
  3. Lionel Messi On His Future, FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes - Straight From The Horse's Mouth
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 5 Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea To Stay Perfect, Winning Start For Slegers?
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points
  2. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  3. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  4. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  5. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. 'Better If We Bury The Past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To India After Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Says 'Account Settled' After Sinwar's Death; US Congratulates Israel | Latest
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  5. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra Scores Century In Bengaluru; NZ - 335/7; IND - 46