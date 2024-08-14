Football

UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest

Vinicius, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for Real last season, has received interest from the Saudi Pro League, reportedly considering the proposal

Carlo Ancelotti has said Vinicius Junior's move to Saudi Arabia is just speculation
Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that rumours linking Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with a move to Saudi Arabia are nothing more than "just speculation". (More Football News)

Vinicius, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for Real last season, has received interest from the Saudi Pro League, reportedly considering the proposal. 

The Brazilian is currently preparing for Los Blancos' UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta on Wednesday, with Ancelotti quick to dismiss reports of a departure. 

"There isn't anything at all," Ancelotti said on Tuesday. "There's just speculation, at this time in the market. There's just speculation, nothing else."

Vinicius helped Real claim a domestic double last year, winning his third La Liga title and scoring in their Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund. 

The 24-year-old has the chance to win a 13th major honour in his sixth year as a Madrid player on Wednesday, with Ancelotti expecting him to be on top form in Warsaw.

"Of course speculation doesn't affect [Vinicius]," Ancelotti continued. "He's here, he wants to be here. He wants to do his best and help Real Madrid."

Ancelotti also shrugged off suggestions that Madrid's sporting project was under threat from Saudi Arabia's growing investment in the sport. 

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar have all made the move to the Middle East over the past two years, with many other high-profile names following suit. 

"No, absolutely not," Ancelotti said. "We have our project and we continue in that. We have a squad of great quality.

"We've lost important players and we've brought in others who have to adapt.

"We have to work to maintain the atmosphere, and the commitment, which was the key last year."

