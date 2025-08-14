UEFA unveiled a humanitarian banner at the Super Cup in Udine, Italy
The message read: 'Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians.'
Mohamed Salah had earlier criticized UEFA for not clarifying the cause of Suleiman Obeid's death
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) displayed a 'Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians' banner before the PSG vs Tottenham, Super Cup 2025 match in Udine, Italy, following criticism over its response to Gaza violence.
This highly visible action purportedly served as a response to mounting criticism aimed at UEFA after its previous tribute to Palestinian footballer Suleiman Obeid (also spelled as Suleiman al-Obeid), whose death in Gaza was not fully contextualised in their original announcement.
Humanitarian Messaging Rare, But Not Without Precedent
The banner marked a rare instance of UEFA making an explicit humanitarian plea, connected to ongoing global violence. It reflected growing pressure from both football communities and the broader public for major institutions to openly address civilian suffering in current geopolitical conflicts, particularly those affecting children and non-combatants.
UEFA’s public humanitarian messaging is rare, but not without precedent. In 2015, UEFA launched the #EqualGame campaign to promote social inclusion and diversity in football, focusing on refugees and children affected by conflict. The campaign included partnerships with local NGOs in Italy and Greece, providing football access to over 30,000 displaced children by 2019.
In 2023, UEFA’s Foundation for Children allocated €4 million to projects in conflict zones, including Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine. These efforts have been recognised by the European Commission for their impact on youth welfare and integration.
Suleiman al-Obeid’s Death And UEFA’s Initial Response
Suleiman Obeid, known as the 'Palestinian Pele', was a celebrated Palestinian footballer who represented his national team in 24 matches and was admired for his dedication to nurturing young talent in Gaza.
Multiple reports claimed that he was killed in an Israeli airstrike while waiting for food aid in southern Gaza -- a context that UEFA's initial tribute did not explicitly mention, instead praising his influence and loss to the community.
This omission was perceived by many as a significant oversight given the intensely politicized circumstances of his death. Also, the tribute sparked almost immediate pushback from Mohamed Salah and widespread calls for a clearer position.
Within days, UEFA displayed the explicit banner before the Super Cup, marking a notable departure from their previous reticence.
Who Was Suleiman Obeid?
Suleiman Obeid, born on 24 March 1984 in Gaza City, began his football career with Khadamat Al-Shatea. He later played for Markaz Shabab Al-Am'ari in the West Bank.
Returning to Gaza, he joined Gaza Sport, and then rejoined Khadamat Al-Shatea. Internationally, he earned twenty-four caps for Palestine between 2007 and 2013, scoring two goals, including a notable bicycle kick against Yemen in the 2010 WAFF Championship.
He is survived by his wife and five children.
Mohamed Salah’s Criticism And Public Pressure On UEFA
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, one of the most prominent Arab figures in world football, openly criticized UEFA on social media for failing to state clearly how Suleiman Obeid died. Salah directly questioned UEFA’s decision to omit the circumstances of Obeid's death.
Salah's intervention amplified the debate and prompted both fans and journalists to call out what they saw as UEFA's reticence to acknowledge the Israeli military’s role, thus intensifying scrutiny of how sports governing bodies address political issues and human tragedy.
After Salah’s criticism and increased public focus, UEFA issued the new banner statement at a major football event. Also, on Tuesday, the UEFA Foundation for Children announced it had expanded its humanitarian efforts to help children in Gaza.