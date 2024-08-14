Gian Piero Gasperini believes Atalanta have what it takes to cause another upset when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Atalanta shocked Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final back in May, ending the Bundesliga champions' season-long unbeaten run with an emphatic 3-0 victory.
They also pulled off an impressive victory over Liverpool in the quarter-final en route to just their second major trophy, and first in Europe, as they well and truly lived up to their underdog status.
Now, with Champions League winners Madrid on the horizon, Gasperini backed his team to put in another big performance to flip the script once more.
"On paper, we're even more of an underdog than we were against Leverkusen, who were coming into the [Europa League final] unbeaten in an entire season," Gasperini told a press conference on Tuesday.
"Real Madrid will be an even greater hurdle but that means we're even more motivated. It doesn't happen often, but you can overturn the odds in football."
Atalanta do have selection problems ahead of the meeting in Warsaw though, with striker Gianluca Scamacca, who scored six goals in the Europa League last season, set to be out for six months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a pre-season friendly.
They are also without Teun Koopmeiners, who is reportedly set to join Juventus, and Gasperini admitted it did make things harder not having a full squad at his disposal.
"It's clear that you'd like to go into such a game with a full squad and play your best players to get to the top of your game," Gasperini said.
"But even when we went to Liverpool or other [top] teams, and we often found ourselves with some difficulties, I always asked the guys to play a good game, without thinking of who's there or who's not there."