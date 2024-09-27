UEFA Europa League: Ange Postecoglou Impressed By Tottenham Resilience After Early Red Card

Ange Postecoglou was impressed by his side's resilience after they responded to an early red card by beating Qarabag 3-0 in their Europa League opener. (More Football News)
Spurs were dealt a blow as kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes due to travel disruptions in North London, and once the game started, Radu Dragusin was given his marching orders just seven minutes in for a last-ditch tackle, receiving Spurs' earliest-ever European red card.
However, goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Sarr and Dominic Solanke turned the tide, even as Qarabag missed a penalty and had a late goal disallowed.
Postecoglou was underwhelmed by Spurs' slow start to the game but could not fault their performance after going down to 10 men.
"[The red card was] not ideal," Postecoglou told TNT Sports. "I wasn't happy as I felt we started really sloppy. We talked about starting with a high tempo, and it was almost like the delay got to us.
"We were passive in our passing and when that happens, someone switches off.
"The reaction after that was good, but I'm not happy with the start.
"Brennan's [goal] was great. With 10 men, we still pressed, which is what we wanted to do.
"[Johnson] has some confidence in him, which is great - we need him! We knew if we win [the ball], Brennan and Sonny [Son] would have the space."
Solanke scored for the second consecutive game for Spurs and was one of the key players as he had two shots, both of which were on target, accumulated 0.99 expected goals and had four touches in the opposition box, more than anyone else on the team.
Postecoglou was particularly pleased with how he led the line, especially as he continues to recover from an early-season injury.
"He has been great for us, Dom. He went through that long drought of two games without a goal!" Postecoglou added.
"He has been fantastic for us, not just goals, but his link-up plays. He is a typical striker.
"He is still working his way back to full fitness."
Solanke himself, though, was just pleased to kick off their European campaign and secure a third-straight win in all competitions.
"Very happy to get the win, the boys fought hard," he told TNT Sports.
"Going down to 10 men it could have been a difficult game, but we all stuck to the game plan, and it shows the spirit of the team."