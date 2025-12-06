Super Cup: FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena Shown Red Card In Tunnel Before Kick-off Against Mumbai City - Watch Video

Goa's Guarrotxena was shown a red card prior to the kick-off against Mumbai City FC
The AIFF Indian Super Cup semi-final between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC saw some incredible drama being delivered even before the ball was kicked-off on Thursday, December 4. In rarest of rare incidents, Gaurs skipper Iker Guarrotxena was shown a red card before the kick-off.
The incident took place inside the tunnel as the two teams lined up for the kick-off. However, a commotion broke out between the match officials and Iker Guarrotxena right before the players could walk out to the pitch.
As shown on the broadcast, the match official took issue with Guarrotxena's inner wear as it did not comply with the match regulations.
“I saw the referee ask him to change and I thought it would be sorted out there. I then left for the pitch and two minutes later, someone came and said Iker is sent off,” FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez was quoted in The Sporstar.
“It was not a normal situation but we could still play with eleven players. The problem now is that we won’t have Iker for the final. To show a red card for this is a little too much, but it is what it is,” he added.
Since the dismissal took place before kick-off, FC Goa were allowed to replace their skipper in the starting XI. Javier Siverio replaced Guarrotxena in the starting XI whereas Borja Herrera took over the captain's armband.
Speaking of the game, the Gaurs overcame an early setback to beat Mumbai City 2-1 and set up a final clash against East Bengal. Goa will miss the services of Guarrotxena for the final.