Holders Liverpool To Play Brighton, Man City Draw Spurs In EFL Cup Fourth Round

Tottenham's clash with Manchester City is the pick of the bunch from the EFL Cup fourth-round draw. (More Football News)
City sealed their progress from round three by beating Watford 2-1 at home on Tuesday, while Spurs overcame Coventry City last week.
The Premier League heavyweights will go head-to-head for a place in the quarter-finals, while holders Liverpool face a tough trip to in-form Brighton.
Manchester United, who were in Europa League action on Wednesday, were drawn against Leicester City. Chelsea will face the winner of AFC Wimbledon's postponed match with Newcastle United, which will take place at St James' Park next week.
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will face off in another all-Premier League encounter, while Southampton and Brentford were drawn at home against Championship opposition in Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City respectively.
Arsenal, 5-1 victors over Bolton Wanderers, will visit Preston North End.
Fourth-round draw in full:
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton v Stoke City
Tottenham v Man City
AFC Wimbledon / Newcastle United v Chelsea
Man Utd v Leicester City
Brighton v Liverpool
Preston North End v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace