Coventry 1-2 Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou Warns 'No Easy Or Quick Fix' For Spurs After EFL Cup Scare

Ange Postecoglou acknowledged "there is no easy or quick fix" for Tottenham following their EFL Cup scare against Coventry City. (More Football News)
Spurs scraped through to the fourth round by the skin of their teeth, having been second-best against their Championship opponents for large periods of the tie at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
Ben Davies had cleared off the line from Haji Wright minutes before Coventry took a deserved 63rd-minute lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante.
The Sky Blues looked set to book their place in the last-16 draw, but Djed Spence rounded off a neat move to equalise in the 88th minute then, deep into stoppage time, Brennan Johnson completed the turnaround to snatch victory from under Coventry's noses.
Postecoglou has been the subject of criticism this week after stating he "always" wins silverware in his second season at a club.
The Spurs boss knows his side still have a long way to go, but was pleased by the character demonstrated by his players in testing circumstances.
"We had to just hang in there somehow, and we did," he told Sky Sports. "We weren't fluent or cohesive.
"I have consistently said there is no easy or quick fix to where we want to get to and one result doesn't change that.
"Tonight, we showed what we have been missing the first four games. A little bit of spirit to fight our way and find a way to win a game of football."