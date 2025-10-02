UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Preview: Schedule, Key Fixtures, Live Streaming

Here is all you need to know about the second matchday of UEFA Europa League 2025-26: storylines, key match-ups, recent results, match timings and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Preview: Schedule, Key Fixtures, Live Streaming
Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, centre, and teammates during a training session at The Nigel Doughty Academy, Nottingham. Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nottingham Forest to play first home game in European competitions in almost 30 years

  • Robin van Persie, Unai Emery face off in Feyenoord vs Aston Villa clash

  • In-form Porto host Red Star Belgrade at Estadio do Dragao

The second matchday of UEFA Europa League 2025-26 is set to begin on Thursday (October 2, 2025), with as many as 18 games lined up across the continent. Watch the European football matches live on TV and online today.

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2: Preview, Key Matches

In the early kick-offs, Roma host Lille at Stadio Olimpico and Panathinaikos welcome Go Ahead Eagles at the historic Athens Olympic Stadium. Roma will meet French opponents for the second consecutive week, having beaten Nice 2-1 at Allianz Riviera on matchday 1, earning a record 98th Europa League win in the process.

Roma's Manu Kone celebrates their victory at the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at the Olimpic Stadium, in Rome, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Nice Vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 102 Roma Fans Arrested In France Ahead Of Matchday 1 Clash

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos got their campaign off to a strong start with a 4-1 away victory at Young Boys, as Moroccan forward Anass Zaroury scored the first hat-trick of the tournament. Their opponents Go Ahead Eagles are Europa League debutants, and their first appearance in the competition ended in disappointment as they lost 0-1 to FCSB.

In Rotterdam later, Feyenoord host Aston Villa as the two former European Cup winners lock horns. It will be a battle of two high-profile coaches in the form of former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie and decorated Spanish manager Unai Emery. This will be the first competitive meeting between these sides.

Related Content
Related Content
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna - | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League: Unai Emery's Side Earn First Win Courtesy Of McGinn Strike

BY Photo Webdesk

Elsewhere, Scottish Premiership titans Rangers go visiting Sturm Graz in Austria. These two teams have faced off just twice before, with Sturm winning their home game 2-0 in the 2000-01 Champions League after Rangers had prevailed by a thumping 5-0 margin at Ibrox. Both sides enter this game having lost on matchday 1, and thus seeking their respective first points.

In other notable fixtures, Nottingham Forest will play their first home game in European competitions in almost 30 years as they host Midtjylland at the City Ground. Ange Postecoglou's side had opened its Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Real Betis.

Also making a home return in Europa League are Celta, who were semi-finalists in 2016-17. They face PAOK, as both teams eye their first wins of the campaign.

Over in Portugal, Porto, who are two-time winners and also unbeaten in the 2025-26 season across competitions, take on 1978-79 runners-up Red Star Belgrade at the Estadio do Dragao.

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2: Schedule, Fixtures

Thursday, October 2

Roma vs Lille: 10:15pm IST

Fenerbahce vs Nice: 10:15pm IST

Viktoria Plzen vs Malmo: 10:15pm IST

Celtic vs Braga 10:15pm IST

Ludogorets vs Real Betis: 10:15pm IST

FCSB vs Young Boys: 10:15pm IST

Bologna vs Freiburg: 10:15pm IST

Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles: 10:15pm IST

Brann vs Utrecht: 10:15pm IST

Friday, October 3

Porto vs Red Star Belgrade: 12:30am IST

Feyenoord vs Aston Villa: 12:30am IST

Lyon vs Salzburg: 12:30am IST

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo: 12:30am IST

Basel vs Stuttgart: 12:30am IST

Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland: 12:30am IST

Sturm Graz vs Rangers: 12:30am IST

Celta vs PAOK: 12:30am IST

Genk vs Ferencvaros: 12:30am IST

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2: Live Streaming Details

Where will the UEFA Europa League 2025-26, matchday 2 fixtures be telecast and live streamed?

The UEFA Europa League 2025-26, matchday 2 fixtures will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Report, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: BAN-W Humble PAK-W With Crushing 7 Wicket Win

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20I: AFG Sniff Famous Comeback In Sharjah| BAN 136/6 (18)

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

  4. Shakib Al Hasan Shut Out of BAN Cricket: Check Key Career Stats After Advisor Declines Future Return

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  2. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  3. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  4. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  5. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi Pays Tribute To Gandhi and Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

  2. Walking with Gandhi: Feminist Footsteps In A Conflicted World

  3. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  4. Three Tamil Nadu Workers Die In Hotel Septic Tank Accident In Kerala

  5. Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Aid Flotilla Bound For Gaza Intercepted By Israeli Military, Greta Thunberg Among Activists

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick