UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Preview: Schedule, Key Fixtures, Live Streaming

Nottingham Forest to play first home game in European competitions in almost 30 years
Robin van Persie, Unai Emery face off in Feyenoord vs Aston Villa clash
In-form Porto host Red Star Belgrade at Estadio do Dragao
The second matchday of UEFA Europa League 2025-26 is set to begin on Thursday (October 2, 2025), with as many as 18 games lined up across the continent. Watch the European football matches live on TV and online today.
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2: Preview, Key Matches
In the early kick-offs, Roma host Lille at Stadio Olimpico and Panathinaikos welcome Go Ahead Eagles at the historic Athens Olympic Stadium. Roma will meet French opponents for the second consecutive week, having beaten Nice 2-1 at Allianz Riviera on matchday 1, earning a record 98th Europa League win in the process.
Meanwhile, Panathinaikos got their campaign off to a strong start with a 4-1 away victory at Young Boys, as Moroccan forward Anass Zaroury scored the first hat-trick of the tournament. Their opponents Go Ahead Eagles are Europa League debutants, and their first appearance in the competition ended in disappointment as they lost 0-1 to FCSB.
In Rotterdam later, Feyenoord host Aston Villa as the two former European Cup winners lock horns. It will be a battle of two high-profile coaches in the form of former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie and decorated Spanish manager Unai Emery. This will be the first competitive meeting between these sides.
Elsewhere, Scottish Premiership titans Rangers go visiting Sturm Graz in Austria. These two teams have faced off just twice before, with Sturm winning their home game 2-0 in the 2000-01 Champions League after Rangers had prevailed by a thumping 5-0 margin at Ibrox. Both sides enter this game having lost on matchday 1, and thus seeking their respective first points.
In other notable fixtures, Nottingham Forest will play their first home game in European competitions in almost 30 years as they host Midtjylland at the City Ground. Ange Postecoglou's side had opened its Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Real Betis.
Also making a home return in Europa League are Celta, who were semi-finalists in 2016-17. They face PAOK, as both teams eye their first wins of the campaign.
Over in Portugal, Porto, who are two-time winners and also unbeaten in the 2025-26 season across competitions, take on 1978-79 runners-up Red Star Belgrade at the Estadio do Dragao.
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2: Schedule, Fixtures
Thursday, October 2
Roma vs Lille: 10:15pm IST
Fenerbahce vs Nice: 10:15pm IST
Viktoria Plzen vs Malmo: 10:15pm IST
Celtic vs Braga 10:15pm IST
Ludogorets vs Real Betis: 10:15pm IST
FCSB vs Young Boys: 10:15pm IST
Bologna vs Freiburg: 10:15pm IST
Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles: 10:15pm IST
Brann vs Utrecht: 10:15pm IST
Friday, October 3
Porto vs Red Star Belgrade: 12:30am IST
Feyenoord vs Aston Villa: 12:30am IST
Lyon vs Salzburg: 12:30am IST
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo: 12:30am IST
Basel vs Stuttgart: 12:30am IST
Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland: 12:30am IST
Sturm Graz vs Rangers: 12:30am IST
Celta vs PAOK: 12:30am IST
Genk vs Ferencvaros: 12:30am IST
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 2: Live Streaming Details
Where will the UEFA Europa League 2025-26, matchday 2 fixtures be telecast and live streamed?
The UEFA Europa League 2025-26, matchday 2 fixtures will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in the country.