Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 against Real Betis in UEFA Europa League
Igor Jesus scored a brace on his European debut for Forest
Cedric Bakambu opened scoring for Betis; Antony equalises in 85th minute
Nottingham Forest conceded a late equaliser to Antony as they began their Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Real Betis.
The Tricky Trees looked set to mark their return to the European stage with three points after Igor Jesus' quickfire brace gave them the lead following Cedric Bakambu's opener, but former Manchester United winger Antony struck in the 85th minute to secure a point for the hosts.
Bakambu put last season's Conference League runners-up ahead, lashing home after a neat give-and-go with Antony, but Forest equalised just three minutes later. Morgan Gibbs-White picked out an unmarked Igor Jesus at the back post, and he rolled the ball into an empty net.
The Brazilian forward then put Ange Postecoglou's side ahead halfway through the first period, heading in from six yards out after a pinpoint corner from compatriot Douglas Luiz.
Callum Hudson-Odoi went close to doubling Forest's advantage just after the half-hour mark, but the winger could only hit the woodwork from point-blank range following a corner from Oleksandr Zinchenko.
It was a largely quiet second half from Betis, who registered just two shots on target prior to Antony's equaliser. But the former United man ghosted into the box to convert Marc Roca's low cross past Matz Sels and secure a share of the spoils.
Data Debrief: Igor Jesus dazzles in draw
Postecoglou will look to take the positives from this draw, but will be disappointed that his side did not make the most of their chances.
They produced 2.78 expected goals (xG) from 16 shots, compared to Betis' 0.5 from nine attempts.
Igor Jesus, meanwhile, is the first player ever to score twice on their major European competition debut for Forest, while he is also the fifth player to score multiple goals on their first two starts for a Premier League club after bagging a brace against Swansea City in the EFL Cup last week.
But Forest squandered a 2-0 lead to lose that game in Wales, and they are now winless in their first four matches under Postecoglou (D2 L2).