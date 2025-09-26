Football

Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League: Unai Emery's Side Earn First Win Courtesy Of McGinn Strike

Aston Villa kickstarted their Europa League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bologna at Villa Park on Thursday night. John McGinn fired the hosts in front with a powerful 13th-minute goal, offering relief after a shaky start to the season. Despite missing a penalty through Ollie Watkins and surviving late pressure from Bologna who struck the bar and forced a crucial injury-time save from Marc Bizot. Villa held on for all three points. It was a nervy finish, but Unai Emery’s side did enough to get their first win and put their European ambitions back on track.

UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_John McGinn
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates at the end of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

2/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_1
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Bologna players react at the end of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

3/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_Jadon Sancho
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Aston Villa's Jadon Sancho, left, kicks the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

4/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_Bologna fans
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Bologna fans support their team during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

5/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_Ollie Watkins
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, takes and misses a penalty during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

6/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_Jadon Sancho
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Substitute Aston Villa's Jadon Sancho, left, replaces Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

7/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_Donyell Malen
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, left, duels for the ball with Bologna's Nadir Zortea during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

8/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_Federico Bernardeschi
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Bologna's Federico Bernardeschi, left, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

9/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_Unai Emery
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery looks out from the bench prior to the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

10/10
UEFA Europa League soccer Aston Villa vs Bologna_1
UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Aston Villa players pose ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

