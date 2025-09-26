Football

Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League: Unai Emery's Side Earn First Win Courtesy Of McGinn Strike

Aston Villa kickstarted their Europa League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bologna at Villa Park on Thursday night. John McGinn fired the hosts in front with a powerful 13th-minute goal, offering relief after a shaky start to the season. Despite missing a penalty through Ollie Watkins and surviving late pressure from Bologna who struck the bar and forced a crucial injury-time save from Marc Bizot. Villa held on for all three points. It was a nervy finish, but Unai Emery’s side did enough to get their first win and put their European ambitions back on track.