Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League: Unai Emery's Side Earn First Win Courtesy Of McGinn Strike

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates at the end of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Bologna players react at the end of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Jadon Sancho, left, kicks the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Bologna fans support their team during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, takes and misses a penalty during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Substitute Aston Villa's Jadon Sancho, left, replaces Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, left, duels for the ball with Bologna's Nadir Zortea during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Bologna's Federico Bernardeschi, left, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery looks out from the bench prior to the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa players pose ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.