Nice Vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 102 Roma Fans Arrested In France Ahead Of Matchday 1 Clash

More than 100 Roma fans arrested in Nice and additional security have been deployed ahead of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match on September 24

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nice Vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 100 Roma Fans Arrested In France
Roma's Manu Kone celebrates their victory at the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at the Olimpic Stadium, in Rome, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
  • 102 Roma supporters arrested in Nice before UEFA Europa League match on September 24

  • Violent clashes prevented as police deployed over 200 personnel

  • Fans reportedly chanted provocative slogans, inciting tensions

More than 100 Roma supporters were arrested in Nice, France, before Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match against Nice on September 24. A violent clash broke out on Tuesday night, during which fans threw objects at police officers.

Nice fans reportedly riled up their Roma counterparts, chanting, "There’s only Lazio in Rome", a reference to Roma’s fierce rival. The two factions reportedly never came into contact as police lines effectively separated them.

Roma Fans Disrupt Nice City Centre

"A force of more than 200 personnel, including two mobile units, has been deployed in the city centre of Nice since yesterday, to prevent any disturbance of public order and has arrested 102 individuals identified as Roma ultras in possession of weapons," a statement from the Alpes-Maritimes read.

"These individuals have been taken into custody. All weapons found have been seized. The rapid and massive intervention of the security forces prevented any physical harm or material damage."

The Alpes-Maritimes department's prefecture confirmed it increased security for the match at the Allianz Riviera. Authorities will deploy uniformed and plainclothes security personnel in even greater numbers, with more than 400 officers involved for Wednesday night's match. This measure aims to ensure a visible and dissuasive presence and maintain public order.

This is not the first time that Nice fans have been involved in pre-match brawls before UEFA matches. Three years ago, a mass brawl between ultras from Nice and German club Cologne before a Europa Conference League match injured 32 people.

(From AP Inputs)

Published At:
