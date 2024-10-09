Football

UEFA Champions League: WCL 'Craziness' Drew Right-Back Emily Fox To Arsenal

Arsenal right-back Emily Fox says the chance to play in the Champions League drew her to the club as she relishes the "craziness" of the competition

Arsenal right-back Emily Fox
Arsenal right-back Emily Fox says the chance to play in the Champions League drew her to the club as she relishes the "craziness" of the competition. (More Football News)

Fox joined the Gunners in January from NWSL side North Carolina Courage and has since made 18 appearances for them in all competitions.

She has proved a key figure for not only Arsenal since her move but also the United States, as she played in every game for Emma Hayes' side at the Paris Olympics, helping the team to win a fifth gold medal.

Fox has started all seven of Arsenal's matches across all competitions this season and was part of the team that overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Hacken 4-1 and qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Ahead of her debut in the tournament proper against Bayern Munich, Fox revealed the tournament played a key role in her decision to join Arsenal.

"I'm super excited. It's one of the main reasons why I decided to come to Arsenal," Fox said.

"Starting on Wednesday, playing Bayern Munich, I'm looking forward to it. All the late-night games and the craziness - I think we got a glimpse of it with all of our qualification games. I'm really excited."

Arsenal started the week with a frustrating 0-0 draw with Everton in the Women's Super League, and have the defending champions, Chelsea, next up after Bayern.

With the North London side fighting in four competitions this season, Fox has urged the team to take each game as it comes in order to get the best out of themselves.

"I think really just focusing on each and every game and not looking too far ahead," she added when asked what she had learned from the Olympics.

"I think, for example, this week we have three games in one week, which is a lot. So, I think really being present with that because it can get a little crazy if you look at it spread out and zoomed out."

Arsenal will also face Juventus and Valerenga in the Champions League group stage, with their campaign beginning on Wednesday in Munich.

