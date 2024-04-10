Football

UEFA Champions League: Mikel Arteta Still Hopeful After Arsenal Draw With Bayern Munich

Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser made it 2-2 at the Emirates after goals from former Gunner Serge Gnabry and ex-Tottenham striker Harry Kane overturned Bukayo Saka’s early opener

Mikel Arteta said his side were not up to their usual standards against Bayern Munich. Photo: John Walton/PA
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his side can still beat Bayern Munich after admitting they were below-par in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg draw. (More Football News)

Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser made it 2-2 at the Emirates after goals from former Gunner Serge Gnabry and ex-Tottenham striker Harry Kane overturned Bukayo Saka’s early opener.

That means it is all to play for in Munich next week and Arteta said on TNT Sports: “I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them. We have to prepare really well."

“We scored a really good goal and then after that is the moment of the game when Ben (White) is in front of (Manuel) Neuer and if we make it 2-0 it would be a very different match."

“After that the ball is open, we gave it to the opponent and they scored. That created some uncertainty."

“The second goal as well is unusual for us to concede but this is the Champions League, if you make a mistake you get punished."

“A lot of things today we have not done to the standards we usually do and that has allowed them spaces to run and they are very dangerous."

“The Champions League, if you give something they take it.”

Arsenal felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the final moments when Saka looked to have been fouled by Neuer but the referee waved away protests and VAR confirmed the decision.

Arteta said: “(The referee) didn’t say anything. They said they checked it and they decided it wasn’t a penalty.”

