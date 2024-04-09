The 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-finals once again brings Inter Miami at Monterrey for the second-leg match on April 10, Wednesday at Estadio BBVA stadium. (More Football News)
The first leg match was all about the Mexican's resilience and then the two goals coming from behind in the last 21 minutes that not only handed them a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami but also a spot in the CCC semi-finals for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign. The team further bolstered their confidence by securing another 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Liga MX.
The Herons played in absence of their numero uno Lionel Messi in the first leg of the quarterfinal match due to his lingering hamstring injury. However, Messi's return to Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer has provided a significant boost, and they are now charging into their second game with a desire for revenge. The Argentinian played a substitute of 45 minutes in 2-2 draw at home against Colorado in the previous match. Currently, Inter holds the third position in the MLS Eastern Conference.
When is Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final match?
The second leg CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final match between Monterrey and Inter Miami will be played on April 11 April, 3:30 AM UK | April 11, 8:00 AM IST at the Estadio BBVA stadium, Mexico.
Where to watch Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final match?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup matches will be available to stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the CCC football matches in India.