Football

Champions League Is Being Expanded, But Italy And Germany Will Benefit Over England Next Season

Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their semi final first leg on Wednesday confirmed Germany would join Italy in being granted an extra berth

Advertisement

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
info_icon

Germany has beaten the English Premier League to a bonus fifth Champions League place in next season's revamped and expanded competition. (More Football News)

Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their semi final first leg on Wednesday confirmed Germany would join Italy in being granted an extra berth.

It had largely been assumed England would secure a bonus spot, given its recent success in Europe, including having Champions League winners in three of the last five seasons.

But Dortmund's win means Germany can't be caught in UEFA's ranking system by England, which has only Aston Villa still playing.

Advertisement

The fifth spots were based on performances from each country this season in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

It means three-time European Cup winner Manchester United will miss out on next season's Champions League.

Villa and Tottenham — competing for fourth place in the Premier League — also know there will be no back door entry to the biggest stage in Europe.

Will Still has left his role as Reims head coach - null
Ligue 1: Will Still Leaves Reims Head Coach Job With Immediate Effect

BY Stats Perform

Villa, England's only remaining team in Europe, has advanced to the semifinals of the Conference League. But even if Villa goes on to win the third-tier competition, it cannot amass enough points for England to overtake Germany, which still has two teams in the Champions League and one in the Europa League.

Advertisement

UEFA's ranking system gives points for each game a team wins or draws in European competition, with bonuses attached to advancing to different stages.

Since 2005, England would have qualified for a fifth place in the Champions League in 14 of 19 seasons. And despite having finalists in five of the past six editions, English teams' disappointing performances this season have wrecked their chances of an extra place.

Man United and Newcastle failed to advance from the group stage, and Manchester City's quarterfinal loss to Real Madrid was the defending champion's earliest exit from the competition in four years.

In the Europa League, Liverpool was surprisingly eliminated by Atalanta in the quarterfinals.

In contrast, German teams have excelled. Bayern Munich and Dortmund have reached the semifinals of the Champions League and Bayer Leverkusen is into the last four of the Europa League.

Dortmund, fifth in the Bundesliga, guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League by beating PSG.

Roma is currently fifth in Italy.

The Champions League is expanding from 32 to 36 teams next season to allow for a new league phase that will replace the existing group stage.

Via a seeding system, teams will be drawn to play against eight opponents home and away in one league format.

The top eight teams will advance to the round of 16. Teams that finish from ninth to 24th will face a two-leg playoff in order to advance.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face Media - As It Happened