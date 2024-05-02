Football

Ligue 1: Will Still Leaves Reims Head Coach Job With Immediate Effect

Will Still took over as Reims boss – initially on an interim basis – after Oscar Garcia was sacked in October 2022 and went unbeaten through his first 19 league games at the helm

Will Still has left his role as Reims head coach
Will Still has left his role as Reims head coach with immediate effect, the Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday.  (More Football News)

Still took over as Reims boss – initially on an interim basis – after Oscar Garcia was sacked in October 2022 and went unbeaten through his first 19 league games at the helm.

The 31-year-old was eventually handed the role on a permanent basis and led Reims to an 11th-placed finish in Ligue 1 in 2022-23, with his lack of a UEFA Pro Licence causing the club to be fined €25,000 per match until he began the course.

Reims are currently 11th in Ligue 1 again, though they are winless in their last five games and have lost each of their last three. 

In a statement, the club said: "Following a meeting this morning between president Jean-Pierre Caillot, general manager Mathieu Lacour and head coach Will Still, it was mutually agreed that the two parties would not continue the sporting adventure together next season.

"In order to allow Reims to confidently look forward to the next year, it was also decided that Will Still and his deputy Nicolas Still would step down from their respective functions as of today."

Still was linked with the Sunderland job earlier this season and said in February that he would be open to joining an "ambitious" Championship club. 

