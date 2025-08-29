Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Alexander-Arnold Returns To Anfield, PSG Face Barcelona - Check Full List

Reigning holders PSG have been handed a difficult draw. They will host Bayern Munich, Atalanta and Newcastle while travelling to face Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Europa League winners Tottenham

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trent-Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to face Liverpool in the Champions League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RMA will face Man City in the Champions League

  • Trent returns to Liverpool as Los Blancos draw PL champions

  • Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Spurs also learnt their opponents

Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to Anfield this season as Real Madrid were drawn against Liverpool in the Champions League draw for the league phase.

Following on from last season’s revamped format, each side will face two teams from each of the four pots, one at home and one away.

Not only will Real face Liverpool, who defeated Los Blancos 2-0 in this exact fixture last season, but Xabi Alonso’s side will also renew their rivalry against Manchester City.

Reigning Champions Paris-Saint Germain have been handed a difficult draw. They will host Bayern Munich, Atalanta and Newcastle while travelling to face Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Europa League winners Tottenham.

Rangers manager Russell Martin - null
Champions League: Club Brugge Hits 10-man Rangers For Six In Rout

BY Stats Perform

2025 finalists Inter do not have it much easier as they prepare for fixtures against Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Club World Cup champions Chelsea will face Barcelona at home on their return to Europe’s elite competition, while also facing Bayern and former boss Antonio Conte’s Napoli on the road.

Along with a trip to the Bernabeu, Man City could have potential stumbling blocks in Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli and Galatasaray.

Related Content
Related Content

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Bayern and Inter from pot one, while Champions League debutants Kairat Almaty will visit the Emirates Stadium.

The exact dates for these fixtures will be confirmed on Saturday, with the opening set of matches set to take place between September 16 and 18.

There will be five more rounds taking place in 2025 before the final set of games occurring at the same time on January 28, 2026.

Champions League key fixtures for Pot One teams:

PSG: Bayern, Barcelona, Leverkusen, Atalanta, Tottenham

Real: Man City, Liverpool, Juventus, Monaco

Man City: Real, Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli

Bayern: Chelsea, PSG, Arsenal, PSV

Liverpool: Real, Inter, Atletico, Galatasaray

Inter: Liverpool, Dortmund, Arsenal, Atletico

Chelsea: Barcelona, Bayern, Napoli, Atalanta

Dortmund: Inter, Man City, Juventus, Villarreal

Barcelona: PSG, Chelsea, Newcastle, Olympiacos

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Reaches Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest

  4. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

  4. Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting: Gunman Robin Westman Wrote ‘Nuke India’ on Weapon, Kills 2 Children

  5. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms