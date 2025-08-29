RMA will face Man City in the Champions League
Trent returns to Liverpool as Los Blancos draw PL champions
Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Spurs also learnt their opponents
Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to Anfield this season as Real Madrid were drawn against Liverpool in the Champions League draw for the league phase.
Following on from last season’s revamped format, each side will face two teams from each of the four pots, one at home and one away.
Not only will Real face Liverpool, who defeated Los Blancos 2-0 in this exact fixture last season, but Xabi Alonso’s side will also renew their rivalry against Manchester City.
Reigning Champions Paris-Saint Germain have been handed a difficult draw. They will host Bayern Munich, Atalanta and Newcastle while travelling to face Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Europa League winners Tottenham.
2025 finalists Inter do not have it much easier as they prepare for fixtures against Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.
Club World Cup champions Chelsea will face Barcelona at home on their return to Europe’s elite competition, while also facing Bayern and former boss Antonio Conte’s Napoli on the road.
Along with a trip to the Bernabeu, Man City could have potential stumbling blocks in Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli and Galatasaray.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Bayern and Inter from pot one, while Champions League debutants Kairat Almaty will visit the Emirates Stadium.
The exact dates for these fixtures will be confirmed on Saturday, with the opening set of matches set to take place between September 16 and 18.
There will be five more rounds taking place in 2025 before the final set of games occurring at the same time on January 28, 2026.
Champions League key fixtures for Pot One teams:
PSG: Bayern, Barcelona, Leverkusen, Atalanta, Tottenham
Real: Man City, Liverpool, Juventus, Monaco
Man City: Real, Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli
Bayern: Chelsea, PSG, Arsenal, PSV
Liverpool: Real, Inter, Atletico, Galatasaray
Inter: Liverpool, Dortmund, Arsenal, Atletico
Chelsea: Barcelona, Bayern, Napoli, Atalanta
Dortmund: Inter, Man City, Juventus, Villarreal
Barcelona: PSG, Chelsea, Newcastle, Olympiacos