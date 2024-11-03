Thiago Motta hailed Juventus’ 2-0 triumph at Udinese as a real “team victory” as the Bianconeri snapped their three-match winless streak. (More Football News)
Following a Champions League defeat and two league draws, Juve moved up to third in the Serie A standings with a comfortable triumph at Bluenergy Stadium.
An own goal from goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and a strike from Nicolo Savona handed Juve victory, as they went unbeaten through their first 11 matches of a Serie A season for the first time since 2020-21.
"This is a team victory, because we interpreted the match in the best way," Juve coach Motta told DAZN.
"In the first half, we could have played a bit more because Udinese allowed us to build from the back, the initial build-up.
"We moved the ball around and sometimes found some very interesting situations, but we lacked some depth at that moment, especially with our wingers
"Udinese have great confidence at the moment, we were good at compacting and playing."
Juventus next play at Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting cross-city rivals Torino in next Saturday's Turin derby.
"Today we have to enjoy this important victory for us and recover in view of Tuesday when the Champions League returns," Motta added.
"It will be very interesting to play against Lille. They have an extra day of recovery because they played yesterday, we will have to rest well to face this match well."