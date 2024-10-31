Thiago Motta: Errors At Both Ends Of Pitch Cost Juventus In 2-2 Draw Against Parma

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta was critical of his team for making too many mistakes at both ends of the pitch in their 2-2 draw with Parma on Wednesday. (More Football News)
The draw saw them drop to fourth in the Serie A table, with the gap to leaders Napoli now seven points. It was also the second straight game in which they had to come from behind to avoid defeat.
But while the 4-4 draw with Inter on Sunday was seen as a point gained, this was two dropped according to Motta.
"I think today we conceded too many restarts. At their goal kicks, we were trying to bring the defender out to then be able to press and cause an error, but we didn't succeed," he told DAZN after the match.
"In the defensive phase we made a lot of mistakes."
Forward Dusan Vlahovic missed a brilliant chance inside the six-yard box, but failed to convert. Motta was unwilling to dig out his striker, but did suggest his entire team have to be better at converting chances after having 16 efforts on goal.
"We have to have balance and control of the game. Today we did well until the last two metres, but in the end we have to do better," he said.
"We created danger on the counter and we have to continue like this.
"But we have to improve in bringing our team into the opponent's half, in finishing and not letting the opposition restart."
Timothy Weah supplied an assist and a goal to twice get Juventus back level in this match, but was later replaced by Inter hero Kenan Yildiz, who had scored twice to level at the weekend. The Turkey international almost scored a winner in added time and Motta was pleased with the output of both.
"Weah played well at San Siro and again today, scoring," Motta told Sky Sports.
"Kenan coming on later, with the game more open, is an ideal player to create situations. He has freedom in the final metres, it was normal today to want to open things up against such a closed team."