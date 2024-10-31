Juventus twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Parma on Wednesday, maintaining their unbeaten record but dropping to fourth in the Serie A standings. (More Sports News)
Parma, who have won just once this season, took the lead in the third minute through Enrico Delprato's header which Juventus cancelled out in the 31st minute with a Weston McKennie goal.
Simon Sohm put the visitors back in front seven minutes later as Dennis Man put the ball on a plate for the striker to finish at close range.
Yet Juventus again replied through a Timothy Weah volley four minutes after the break.
Juventus, still undefeated in the league this season, are on 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Napoli and slipped to fourth as Atalanta moved a point ahead after their 2-0 win over Monza.
Parma now sit 14th on nine points, with the joint fewest wins in the league (one).
Data Debrief: No shirkers for youthful Parma
Sohm was Parma's ninth different scorer in this Serie A season, less only than Fiorentina (11), Milan and Inter (10 both).
Those goals come from all over the pitch, too. Delprato's goal, with an assist from Botond Balogh, is the first in which two Parma defenders were involved in a Serie A game (scorer + assist) since January 2015 – goal by Andrea Costa assisted by Alessandro Lucarelli in that case.
The team fielded by Fabio Pecchia in today's match was the youngest starting line-up to face Juventus in a Serie A game in the three-points-for-a-win era (since 1994/95): 23 years and 202 days.