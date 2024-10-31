Football

Juventus 2-2 Parma, Serie A: Timothy Weah Rescues Point As Hosts Suffer Setback In Title Race

Juventus, still undefeated in the league this season, are on 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Napoli and slipped to fourth as Atalanta moved a point ahead after their 2-0 win over Monza

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Timothy-Weah
Timothy Weah salvaged a draw as Juventus drop points against Parma
info_icon

Juventus twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Parma on Wednesday, maintaining their unbeaten record but dropping to fourth in the Serie A standings. (More Sports News)

Parma, who have won just once this season, took the lead in the third minute through Enrico Delprato's header which Juventus cancelled out in the 31st minute with a Weston McKennie goal.

Simon Sohm put the visitors back in front seven minutes later as Dennis Man put the ball on a plate for the striker to finish at close range.

Yet Juventus again replied through a Timothy Weah volley four minutes after the break.

Juventus, still undefeated in the league this season, are on 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Napoli and slipped to fourth as Atalanta moved a point ahead after their 2-0 win over Monza.

Parma now sit 14th on nine points, with the joint fewest wins in the league (one).

Data Debrief: No shirkers for youthful Parma

Sohm was Parma's ninth different scorer in this Serie A season, less only than Fiorentina (11), Milan and Inter (10 both).

Those goals come from all over the pitch, too. Delprato's goal, with an assist from Botond Balogh, is the first in which two Parma defenders were involved in a Serie A game (scorer + assist) since January 2015 – goal by Andrea Costa assisted by Alessandro Lucarelli in that case.

The team fielded by Fabio Pecchia in today's match was the youngest starting line-up to face Juventus in a Serie A game in the three-points-for-a-win era (since 1994/95): 23 years and 202 days.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: KKR To Part-Ways With Shreyas Iyer?
  2. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Trade Danni Wyatt-Hodge To Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  3. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Regain Momentum, Reach 102/8 After Battling Early Wickets
  4. India-A Vs Australia-A Toss Update, 1st Unofficial Test: AUS-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Rishabh Pant Likely To Join Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul In Star-studded IPL Auction: Report
Football News
  1. Juventus 2-2 Parma, Serie A: Timothy Weah Rescues Point As Hosts Suffer Setback In Title Race
  2. Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Guardiola Laments Injury Issues For EFL Cup Loss
  3. Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen Deliver Statement Win Over Rangers To Keep Pace With Celtic
  4. EFL Cup: Cody Gakpo's Brace Fires Liverpool To Victory, But Forward Aims For Improvement
  5. Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace: Emery Defends Squad Rotation After Suffering EFL Cup Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flight Bomb Threats: Man Behind E-Mails Operates From Delhi; New Rules Focus On Social Media, Geopolitics
  2. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  3. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  4. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  5. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  2. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  3. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know