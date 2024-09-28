Football

Udinese 2-3 Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez At The Double In Hard-Fought Win For The Nerazzurri

The victory ended a three-game winless run in all competitions for Inter and ensured they got back to winning ways at the first opportunity following their 2-1 defeat in the Milan derby last weekend

Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez celebrating
Striker Lautaro Martinez scored a goal in each half to help climb to third place in Serie A, following a 3-2 victory away to Udinese on Saturday. (More Football News)

Udinese, meanwhile, are fifth in Serie A, with this defeat their second on the spin in the league after losing at Roma.

Davide Frattesi put Inter a goal ahead after just 43 seconds in Udine, converting Matteo Darmian's low cross to score the earliest goal in a Serie A match since 27 May 2023, but that was cancelled out by Christian Kabasele's 35th-minute header.

Simone Inzaghi
Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage

BY Stats Perform

Last season's Serie A top scorer Martinez restored the visitors' advantage in stoppage time at the end of the first half before the Argentine's made it 3-1 just after half-time.

Lorenzo Lucca pulled one back for Udinese on 83 minutes to make it a nervy ending for Inter, yet it was the visitors who came closest to bagging again with Mehdi Taremi seeing a stoppage-time goal ruled out. 

Data Debrief: Inter get going on the road

This was Inter's first away victory of the season in all competitions.

It was, in turn, also Udinese's second defeat of the campaign and the second straight match in which they have conceded three goals. Udinese have now shipped 10 league goals, with just two teams in the division having let in more.

Martinez, meanwhile, netted at least two goals in an away league match for the 10th time for Inter. Since his debut in Serie A in the 2018-19 season, no other player has scored at least twice in a single match on the road in Serie A on as many occasions as him.

