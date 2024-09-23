Football

Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage

Simone Inzaghi questioned the attitude of his Inter players after Milan snatched a 2-1 derby victory on Sunday

Simone-Inzaghi-Serie-A
Simone Inzaghi screams at his Inter players
info_icon

Simone Inzaghi questioned the attitude of his Inter players after Milan snatched a 2-1 derby victory on Sunday. (More Football News)

Matteo Gabbia popped up with an 89th-minute header to snap Milan's six-game losing streak against their city rivals.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring at San Siro, before Federico Dimarco equalised for Inter.

Inzaghi felt Inter were the better team, despite Milan having more shots (16 to 13) and accumulating a higher xG (1.7 to 0.7).

However, the Inter coach was left far from impressed with the attitude his players displayed.

"Of course Milan are a very good team. They did better than us this evening and deserved the victory," Inzaghi told DAZN.

"We had the wrong approach and weren't enough of a team, which is rare for us. We didn't start either half with the right attitude.

"It's unexpected, we had worked well over the last couple of days in training, but the approach was wrong in both halves.

"Now we've already dropped a few too many points in Serie A and this is particularly sore."

Milan boss Paulo Fonseca, meanwhile, claimed a much-needed victory early in his tenure, with the Portuguese coach having already come under scrutiny following an indifferent start to the campaign.

"It was an important match. First of all, because it’s a derby that Milan hadn't won in a long time. It was important given the moment we were going through," Fonseca told DAZN.

"I think the players showed a lot of courage and we deserved the win. I don't remember seeing a team that caused this many problems for Inter in a long time.

"It will be a week with a little more confidence, but the important thing for me is to continue seeing the players believe in our ideas, the way they have done so far.

"We know that we must improve, but this was a victory for the players today."

