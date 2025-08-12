TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Last Group F Match

Here is all you need to know about the Group F match in Imphal between Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC and Indian Navy FT: preview, qualification scenario, match info and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025
TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: The local team lost to Real Kashmir 1-2 earlier. Photo: Durand Cup
  • Indian Navy need win to seal quarter-final spot

  • TRAU FC aim to end campaign on high

  • Match last in Imphal leg of Durand Cup 2025

The Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC will look to sign off their Durand Cup 2025 campaign with a win against Indian Navy at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Tuesday (August 12). Watch the TRAU vs Indian Navy football live today.

One of the local outfits in Group F, winless TRAU FC are already out of the race for a quarter-final spot. TRAU played out a 1-1 draw with NEROCA (North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association) in the group-opening Imphal derby, then lost to Real Kashmir 1-2.

For the Indian Navy team, a win would help leapfrog Real Kashmir and secure an automatic knockout spot. They have one win — 2-1 against current leaders Real Kashmir — and a goalless draw against NEROCA. The TRAU vs Indian Navy fixture is the last match in the Imphal leg of the Durand Cup 2025.

The quarter-finals will start on Saturday (August 16) and the final is scheduled for August 23 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Kolkata is expected to host the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan quarter-final on August 17 and one of the semi-finals on August 20. Other quarter-final venues are Kokrajhar in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya, and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Semi-final 1 will be played in Shillong on August 19.

TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 group F match be played?

The TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 group F match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Tuesday, August 12 at 4pm IST.

Where will the TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 group F match be telecast and live streamed?

The TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 group F match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Published At:
