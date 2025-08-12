TRAU FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Last Group F Match

The quarter-finals will start on Saturday (August 16) and the final is scheduled for August 23 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Kolkata is expected to host the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan quarter-final on August 17 and one of the semi-finals on August 20. Other quarter-final venues are Kokrajhar in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya, and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Semi-final 1 will be played in Shillong on August 19.