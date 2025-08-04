TRAU FC 1-2 Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025: Rohen Singh Screamers Secure Group F Win For Snow Leapords

TRAU FC vs Real Kashimr FC, Durand Cup 2025: Real Kashmir secured a hard-fought 2-1 win in the Group F fixture on 4 August 2025, courtesy of goals from Marat Tareck (23') and Rohen Singh (64')

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Kashmir won 2-1 against TRAU FC in a Group F fixture of Durand Cup 2025

  • Marat Tareck scored in the 24th minute before Afridi Buyamayum equalised two minutes later

  • Rohen Singh scored a goal from outside the box in the 64th minute to seal the win for the Snow Leapords

A stunning long-range strike from midfielder Rohen Singh proved to be the difference as Real Kashmir FC edged out a spirited TRAU FC 2-1 in a Group F contest of the Durand Cup here on Monday.

Earlier, the match came alive with two quick-fire goals in the 24th and 26th minutes, first from Real Kashmir's Marat Tareck and then TRAU's Afridi Buyamayum, setting the tone for a fiercely contested battle in front of over 20,000 fans in attendance.

But it was Rohen's 64th-minute rocket from outside the box that ultimately sealed the deal for the Snow Leopards, clinching three vital points, despite a spirited fight from the home side.

The match began at a frenetic pace, with both sides looking to assert early dominance. TRAU had the first real chance of the match in the 13th minute when Afridi broke through, but Real Kashmir's goalkeeper Furqan Ahmad Dar was quick off his line to deny the forward with a brave stop.

TRAU controlled possession and kept probing the Real Kashmir defence with clever movements and wing play.

However, it was the visitors who struck first against the run of play in the 24th minute. A perfectly lofted ball from midfielder Rohen found Marat Tareck in the box. The Russian made no mistake, calmly slotting it past Sapam Singh to hand Real Kashmir a 1-0 lead.

But the celebration was short-lived. TRAU responded immediately from the restart. Monis Singh burst down the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where Afridi finished with composure to level the scores at 1-1 in the very next minute.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued with TRAU looking sharper on the wings, combining well through Monis, Dhananjoy, and Nelson.

The Snow Leopards capitalised in the 64th minute. After sustained pressure, Sessegnon teed up Rohen on the edge of the box, and the midfielder unleashed a thunderous strike into the net to make it 2-1.

At full-time, it was Ishfaq Ahmed's men who emerged victorious, earning three crucial points. TRAU FC, despite showing moments of brilliance and enjoying strong home support, were left to rue missed chances and a costly red card.

Real Kashmir next face NEROCA FC on August 10, while TRAU FC will look to regroup before their upcoming fixture against Indian Navy, two days later, on August 12.

