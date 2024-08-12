Football

Atletico Madrid Sign Julian Alvarez From Manchester City In Potential 95-Million-Euro Deal

Julian Alvarez has made 103 appearances in two seasons for Manchester City since joining from Argentine giants River Plate in 2022

Julian Alvarez in action for Argentina at the Paris Olympics.
Julian Alvarez has left Manchester City to join Atletico Madrid in a deal reportedly worth a potential 95 million euros (81.5m pounds). (More Football News)

The Spanish club will pay an initial 75m euros (64.5m pounds) up front and then a further 20m euros (17m pounds) in possible add-ons.

Alvarez has made 103 appearances in two seasons for City since joining from Argentine giants River Plate in 2022.

A World Cup winner with Argentina, Alvarez has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time in Manchester.

The 24-year-old, who helped Argentina win the Copa America this summer before representing his country at the Paris Olympics, featured in 54 games in all competitions for City last season, more than any other player, though 15 of those were substitute appearances.

Alvarez scored 19 goals, outperforming his 17.5 expected goals (xG) while contributing 13 assists, a tally only bettered by Kevin De Bruyne with 17.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed Alvarez wanted to test himself with a new challenge at Atleti, where he has signed a six-year deal.

His departure marks a club-record sale for City.

Atletico had already strengthened their attack following the departures of Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay with the signing of Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal.

They have also agreed a deal to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea as Diego Simeone looks to bolster his squad for next season.

Meanwhile, Atleti are reportedly in talks with the Blues over a deal for Joao Felix, after Samu Omorodion's proposed move to Stamford Bridge fell through.

