Football

Tottenham Vs Man City, EPL: Rodrigo Bentancur Reacts Furiously After Being Substituted

Rodrigo Bentancur was taken off in the second half with his team losing 1-0 to defending champion City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

AP
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, second left, and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match. Photo: AP
Tottenham player Rodrigo Bentancur reacted furiously after being substituted in the Premier League match against Manchester City. (More Football News)

The midfielder was taken off in the second half with his team losing 1-0 to defending champion City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He was then caught on camera repeatedly kicking out at his seat in the Spurs dugout, with stud marks from his boots visible, before throwing his drinks bottle to the ground and eventually sitting down. Even then, the frustration on his face was clear.

Jesse Marsch is excited to get down to work with the 2026 World Cup co-hosts. - null
Jesse Marsch Named Canada's New Head Coach, Aims To Unite Football Community For Success

BY Stats Perform

Bentancur had been replaced by Dejan Kulusevski shortly after Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the 51st minute.

City won the game 2-0, with Haaland also scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time. The win means the title race is in City's hands ahead of the last round on Sunday.

Bertrand Traore celebrates his winner - null
Girona 0-1 Villarreal, La Liga: Traore Strike Lifts Yellow Submarine

BY Stats Perform

Arsenal led the standings by one point before kickoff having played a game more. But City's win saw it move to the top of the standings, two points ahead of Arsenal and left Pep Guardiola's team just one victory away from a record fourth-straight English top-flight title.

City hosts West Ham, while Arsenal is at home against Everton.

