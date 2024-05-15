Sports

Girona 0-1 Villarreal, La Liga: Traore Strike Lifts Yellow Submarine

Girona, who have enjoyed a superb campaign, are third with 75 points, trailing Barcelona, who moved a point clear with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad on Monday

Bertrand Traore celebrates his winner
info_icon

Bertrand Traore's goal gave Villarreal a 1-0 win at Girona on Tuesday that prevented the hosts from reclaiming second spot in LaLiga. (More Football News)

Girona, who have enjoyed a superb campaign, are third with 75 points, trailing Barcelona, who moved a point clear with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad on Monday.

Alexander Sorloth and Goncalo Guedes went close for Villarreal in the first half, but Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was in fine form.

NYCFC's recent character has delighted head coach Nick Cushing. - null
Philadelphia Vs New York City, MLS: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments

BY Stats Perform

Traore broke the deadlock in the 59th minute after latching on to a superb pass from Guedes, however.

Viktor Tsyhankov, Savio and Artem Dovbyk all went close for Girona, but could not find the back of Filip Jorgensen's net.

Villarreal were reduced to 10 men in the 95th minute after Kiko Femenia was sent off for a second yellow card after a push on Aleix Garcia.

Data Debrief: Rare home loss for Girona

Girona have suffered only their second defeat at Montilivi in LaLiga this season, following a 0-3 loss to Real Madrid in September.

The home side attempted 749 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in LaLiga this season.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman: In-Laws Deny Dowry Demand Allegations
  2. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
  3. Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
  5. Portion Of 'Dangerous' Building Collapses In Thane; 6 Persons Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. Kajol Shares 'Wednesday Wisdom', Shows 'Depth' Of Her Character
  2. 'MasterChef India Tamil’ Introduces 'ASMR' Challenge, Tests Culinary Sounds
  3. 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel Gets An Official Title, First-Look Of Selena Gomez And David Henrie Revealed
  4. Richa Chadha's Early Pregnancy Cravings Were All About 'Tomatoes And Kombucha'
  5. Hina Khan Wishes She Didn't Have To Shoot On First Two Days Of Her Periods
Sports News
  1. Italian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Bows Out With Pre-Quarterfinal Loss
  2. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Semi-Finals, Daniil Medvedev Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Team India's Head Coach Hunt: Laxman in Contention To Succeed Dravid, Gambhir's Interest Awaited
  5. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs
World News
  1. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  2. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  3. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
  4. Indian-Origin Woman, 66, Stabbed To Death While Waiting For Bus In London
  5. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reveals Why He Won't Do 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Mother Files Nomination
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup