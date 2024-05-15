Football

Philadelphia Vs New York City, MLS: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments

New York City FC endured a poor start to their Major League Soccer season – losing four of their opening five matches – but have tasted defeat just once in their last seven

NYCFC's recent character has delighted head coach Nick Cushing.
info_icon

Nick Cushing hailed the togetherness demonstrated by New York City FC as they look to continue their impressive form against a struggling Philadelphia Union. (More Football News)

The Boys in Blue endured a poor start to the MLS season – losing four of their opening five matches – but have tasted defeat just once in their last seven.

Olivier Giroud will join Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC after his contract with AC Milan expires. - null
Confirmed: AC Milan Striker Olivier Giroud To Join Los Angeles FC At End Of Season

BY Stats Perform

Last weekend's 3-2 victory over Toronto FC was New York's fourth in five matches, and Cushing saluted the character shown by his squad in recent times.

"We're training incredibly well," he said. "Our intensity and our culture is excellent at the moment.

"I'm so proud of the team because if you look at the way the bench celebrated the third goal [against Toronto], these are guys there that really want to get on the field.

"The way they celebrate for their team-mates and for the team shows me that [togetherness]."

Despite their impressive form, though, NYCFC face a potential banana skin in Philadelphia, who have prevailed in each of the last five meetings between the Eastern Conference sides.

MLS: Inter Miami vs CF Montreal - | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS: Lionel Messi Plays Through Injury As Inter Miami Win - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"They are a really hard team to get results against, especially there [at home]," Cushing added. "There's an opportunity there for us, but we have to prepare well."

The Union are without a win in five matches – losing three – and have been beaten in each of their last three on home soil.

Jim Curtin's side had started the season with a seven-game unbeaten run, and the head coach has urged his players to draw inspiration from that as they bid to turn their fortunes around.

"I'm a big believer that you can make your own luck," he said. 

"We've shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit in recent games, played from behind quite a bit, had to chase games and put a lot into them, and we get punished.

"We have to stick together as a group and find a way to tighten things up. We're on a really bad stretch here, but we know we're capable of going on unbeaten streaks already like we've had this year.

"We have to turn it around, and we can't feel sorry for ourselves."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Daniel Gazdag

Despite Union's recent struggles, Gazdag has been in fine form – scoring in three straight home games, though they have all ended in defeat.

The Hungary international is the first player to score in three successive home matches but appear on the losing side each time since Colorado Rapids' Kei Kamara in 2019.

Lisandro Martinez could return when Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford. - null
Man Utd Vs Newcastle, EPL: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments

BY Stats Perform

New York City FC – Hannes Wolf

Wolf set up two of NYCFC's three goals in their victory over Toronto FC last time out.

The midfielder became the first Austrian to claim at least two assists in an MLS game after Daniel Royer (2020), Andreas Ivanschitz (2016) and Andreas Herzog (2004).

MATCH PREDICTION: NEW YORK CITY FC

New York have won four of their last five matches, scoring multiple goals in each of their victories.

They had only scored two or more goals once in their opening seven games of this season.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia are currently on the longest losing home streak in their history, having lost each of their last three at Subaru Park.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Philadelphia Union: 49.7%
New York City FC: 22.8%
Draw: 27.5%

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Blocks Over 1,000 Skype IDs Engaged In Online Blackmail, Extortion
  2. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  4. Woman Strangles 8-Yr-Old Son To Death In Gurugram, Arrested
  5. Avoid Tea, Coffee Before And After Meals, Says ICMR | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. WSL: Coach Emma Hayes Enjoying Tense Title Race As Chelsea Stint Winds Down
  2. PGA Championship: Tiger Woods Targets Second Valhalla Success
  3. Brighton Vs Chelsea, EPL: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  4. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Can Better Tokyo Tally In Athletics, Says AFI Chief
  5. Ten Hag Confident Over Fernandes Stay Despite Reported Bayern Interest In Man Utd Star
World News
  1. Plan Your Disney-Inspired Adventure: Check Out These Real Places Behind Your Favorite Movies
  2. Orcas vs. Sailors: Yatch Sinks In Strait Of Gibraltar, Mysterious Attacks Leave Experts Baffled
  3. Two More Tribes Ban Governor Noem Over Disparaging Remarks
  4. Arizona Supreme Court Delays Enforcement Of 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban
  5. Pakistanis Own Properties Worth USD 12.5 Billion In Dubai: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival