Football

Confirmed: AC Milan Striker Olivier Giroud To Join Los Angeles FC At End Of Season

France forward Olivier Giroud has signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles FC, with the option to extend his stay through to 2026

Olivier Giroud will join Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC after his contract with AC Milan expires.
Olivier Giroud will join Los Angeles FC once his contract with Milan expires. (More Football News)

It was confirmed on Monday that Giroud would be leaving Milan to head to Major League Soccer.

And LAFC have now been revealed as the 37-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea striker's destination.

Giroud has signed a one-year deal with LAFC, with the option to extend his stay through to 2026.

"His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club," LAFC general manager John Thorrington said.

Giroud, who has scored 14 Serie A goals this term, is France's record goalscorer, and is set to appear for Les Bleus at Euro 2024.

He will link up with his long-time international team-mate, Hugo Lloris, at LAFC.

