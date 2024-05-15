It was confirmed on Monday that Giroud would be leaving Milan to head to Major League Soccer.
And LAFC have now been revealed as the 37-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea striker's destination.
Giroud has signed a one-year deal with LAFC, with the option to extend his stay through to 2026.
"His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club," LAFC general manager John Thorrington said.
Giroud, who has scored 14 Serie A goals this term, is France's record goalscorer, and is set to appear for Les Bleus at Euro 2024.
He will link up with his long-time international team-mate, Hugo Lloris, at LAFC.