MLS: Lionel Messi Plays Through Injury As Inter Miami Win - In Pics

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) celebrates withLionel Messi (10) after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, left, celebrates with Lionel Messi (10) and Luis Suarez after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, middle, shoots on CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) as Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere (29) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is tended to by team trainers during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Montreal.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, gets by CF Montreal's Fernando Alvarez (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi plays a pass during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Montreal.
MessiInter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) pushes forward as CF Montreal's Fernando Alvarez (4) and Samuel Piette (6) defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, gets by CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.
Lionel Messi fans hold up a sign before the Inter Miami's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Montreal.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) leads his team and others onto the pitch prior to an MLS soccer game against CF Montreal in Montreal.