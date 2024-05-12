Football

MLS: Lionel Messi Plays Through Injury As Inter Miami Win - In Pics

Lionel Messi played the entire game despite a first-half injury scare, Benjamin Cremaschi broke a tie in the 59th minute and Inter Miami overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Montreal 3-2 on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive Major League Soccer victory. Luis Suarez got his 11th goal of the season for Inter Miami, and Matías Rojas scored off a free kick. Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and Bryce Duke scored for Montreal (3-5-3). Inter Miami (8-2-3) extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches (5-0-2) despite Messi being held without a goal or an assist for the first time in his nine MLS appearances this season. Inter Miami is 7-0-2 in those nine games; one of its losses came against Montreal in March, a game where Messi didn’t play. Hundreds of fans greeted Inter Miami when the team arrived at its hotel Friday night and Montreal, in part because of Messi joining Major League Soccer last summer, sold out its 15,000 season tickets for the first time since the club joined MLS in 2012. Messi has scored in 31 countries.

MLS: Inter Miami vs CF Montreal | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) celebrates withLionel Messi (10) after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.

1/9
Benjamin Cremaschi celebrates after scoring a goal
Benjamin Cremaschi celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, left, celebrates with Lionel Messi (10) and Luis Suarez after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.

2/9
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, middle, shoots on CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) as Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere (29) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.

3/9
Injured Lionel Messi with team trainers
Injured Lionel Messi with team trainers | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is tended to by team trainers during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Montreal.

4/9
Lionel Messi duels with Fernando Alvarez
Lionel Messi duels with Fernando Alvarez | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, gets by CF Montreal's Fernando Alvarez (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.

5/9
Messi in action against Montreal
Messi in action against Montreal | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi plays a pass during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Montreal.

6/9
Messi
Messi | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

MessiInter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) pushes forward as CF Montreal's Fernando Alvarez (4) and Samuel Piette (6) defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.

7/9
Lionel Messi fights for ball with Joel Waterman
Lionel Messi fights for ball with Joel Waterman | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, gets by CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal.

8/9
Lionel Messi fans
Lionel Messi fans | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Lionel Messi fans hold up a sign before the Inter Miami's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Montreal.

9/9
Inter Miami vs CF Montreal
Inter Miami vs CF Montreal | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) leads his team and others onto the pitch prior to an MLS soccer game against CF Montreal in Montreal.

