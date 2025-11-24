Philadelphia Union Vs New York City FC LIVE Score, MLS Cup Playoffs: High-Flying Zolos Face Cityzens

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Live Score, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Final. | Photo: X/PhilaUnion/Instagram/newyorkcityfc
Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-final between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Philadelphia Union, in superb form under new manager Bradley Carnell, topped the league with 66 points and enter as favourites. The visitors, having lost three of their last five, will rely on their strong away record for hope in this do-or-die clash. Follow the live scores and updates from the Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC, Eastern Conference semi-final
Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time: 6:15 AM IST (November 24)
Live Telecast: Apple TV
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC LIVE Score: Welcome!
It’s almost dawn, and we are back with another live blog, covering the second MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final on offer. This time, NYC FC travel to Pennsylvania to face league toppers Philadelphia Union. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.