Philadelphia Union Vs New York City FC LIVE Score, MLS Cup Playoffs: High-Flying Zolos Face Cityzens

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Live Score, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Final. | Photo: X/PhilaUnion/Instagram/newyorkcityfc

Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-final between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Philadelphia Union, in superb form under new manager Bradley Carnell, topped the league with 66 points and enter as favourites. The visitors, having lost three of their last five, will rely on their strong away record for hope in this do-or-die clash. Follow the live scores and updates from the Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2025, 04:50:17 am IST Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC, Eastern Conference semi-final

Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 6:15 AM IST (November 24)

Live Telecast: Apple TV