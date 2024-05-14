Football

Man Utd Vs Newcastle, EPL: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments

Having made just 11 appearances during an injury-hit season, Argentina international Lisandro Martinez is set to return from a calf problem that has kept him sidelined since his most recent outing in Manchester United's draw at Brentford six weeks ago

Lisandro Martinez could return when Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag says Lisandro Martinez could make his first Manchester United appearance since March when the Red Devils host Newcastle United on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Having made just 11 appearances during an injury-hit season, the Argentina international is set to return from a calf problem that has kept him sidelined since his most recent outing in the draw at Brentford six weeks ago. 

Although, the game comes too soon for fellow defender Raphael Varane, who announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, but Ten Hag hopes the France international can feature again before he departs Old Trafford.

BY Stats Perform

The Dutchman said of Martinez: "I think he will return [against Newcastle]. He had some [training] sessions and, if everything is okay, he will be involved.

"We are definitely planning [for Varane to play] for the last games. Not tomorrow, but we hope for Sunday and then, of course, for the last game [against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25]."

With two games remaining, the Red Devils are in eighth place and three points adrift of Newcastle in sixth, while the Magpies boast a far superior goal difference.

And Ten Hag underlined the necessity to achieve a positive result to keep his side’s European qualification hopes via league position alive.  

"It's a very important game," he said. "We have to do everything to get the win; we have to fight hard for it."

Meanwhile, Newcastle will take a huge stride towards securing European football for a second successive season with a win at Old Trafford.

And Eddie Howe, who revealed the Magpies are waiting on the fitness of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, is eager to ensure his players arrive there in the best shape possible. 

"It is a massive fixture. We are under no illusions of the magnitude of this game," he said.

"We must make sure our players go to Manchester United in really good spirits, confident and prepared.

"We find ourselves in this position, and it is where we deserve to be. We will be hoping to finish off these two games strongly. Our motivation is to qualify for Europe."

Players To Watch

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

In Fernandes’ absence, the Red Devils have lost both of their last two Premier League games.

Since the Portugal international made his debut in the competition, they have won 40 per cent of their league games and averaged 1.3 points-per-game when he has not started; compared to a 53 per cent win rate and 1.8 points-per-game when he has been in their starting XI.

Newcastle United – Sean Longstaff

Following his strike against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, Longstaff has scored in successive Premier League appearances for the first time, with 60 per cent of his goals in the competition coming this season (six out of 10).

Newcastle have never lost a Premier League match in which the midfielder has found the net (winning six, drawing three).

Match Prediction: Draw

Man United have lost just one of their 28 Premier League home games against Newcastle (winning 18, drawing nine), going down 1-0 in December 2013.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have only lost their final home league game in one of the last 16 seasons (winning 11, drawing four), suffering a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City in 2018-19.

They are also unbeaten in their last 14 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday) home games in the Premier League (winning 11, drawing three). Liverpool were the last visiting side to win at Old Trafford in midweek in the competition, courtesy of their 4-2 triumph in May 2021.

Having already beaten the Red Devils twice in all competitions this season, Newcastle are aiming to become the first team to beat the Red Devils three times in a single season since Chelsea in 2012-13.

The Blues were also the last side to beat them twice away from home in the same campaign (2004-05).

Although, Eddie Howe has never won a Premier League match away in Manchester against United or City in 14 attempts (drawing two, losing 12). Only Steve Bruce has managed more away games in Manchester in the competition without success (26).

Opta Win Probability

Manchester United: 42.9%
Newcastle United: 29.3%
Draw: 27.8%

