Football

Raphael Varane To Leave Manchester United At End Of Season

Raphael Varane has made 93 appearances for Manchester United since arriving from Real Madrid in August 2021, scoring two goals, and was part of the side that won the Carabao Cup in 2023

Raphael Varane will depart Manchester United after three years at Old Trafford.
Raphael Varane will depart Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of this season. (More Football News)

The France defender, who is currently sidelined through injury, is set to leave the Red Devils after three years at Old Trafford.

BY Stats Perform

Varane has made 93 appearances for the club since arriving from Real Madrid in August 2021, scoring two goals, and was part of the side that won the Carabao Cup in 2023.

United occupy eighth place in the Premier League table with two games remaining in what has been a torrid 2023-24 campaign, and are in danger of missing out on European qualification.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is confident brighter times lie ahead for the club.

"It's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt," he said in a video posted on his X account.

"The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player, it was insane. The atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Manchester United to understand what it represents.

"It's going to be a special place for me for life. Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I'm very positive for the future. The new owners are coming in with a clear plan and a great strategy."

