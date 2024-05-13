Football

Gareth Southgate As Manchester United Coach? 'Complete Irrelevance', Says England Manager

Gareth Southgate has been tipped as a contender to succeed Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, should Manchester United part ways with the Dutchman at the end of the season

England manager Gareth Southgate.
Gareth Southgate says speculation linking him with the Manchester United job is "a complete irrelevance" as his entire focus is on England's Euro 2024 campaign. (More Football News)

The England manager has been tipped as a contender to succeed Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford should United part ways with the Dutchman at the end of the season.

BY Stats Perform

Southgate is due to be out of contract later this year, with suggestions that the upcoming European Championship finals will be his last tournament as Three Lions chief.

However, amid the talk over where he could end up later this year, the 53-year-old is not looking beyond the Euros.

"I've got one thing to focus on, and that's having as successful a tournament with England as possible," he told ITV News.

"Everything else outside of that is a complete irrelevance to me."

Asked specifically about the United links in a separate interview with BBC Sport, Southgate said: "There will always be speculation about managers.

"If you lose a couple of games, you're in trouble - you win a couple of games and it is a different agenda.

"But for me, [Euro 2024] is a brilliant opportunity. We're looking forward to the tournament. My focus is on how do we go a step further than we went in the last Euros."

Southgate has been England boss since 2016 and previously hinted he contemplated stepping down after the World Cup quarter-final loss to France in December 2022.

Despite the fact his deal expires in the next six months, Southgate insists that is not a concern ahead of the Euros in Germany.

"It's not an issue and never has been," Southgate said. "I have to deliver a successful tournament for England and there's enough work involved in that.

"I think everybody would expect that's where my focus should be."

