Erik Ten Hag Not Worried About Manchester United Future, Says 'The Owners Have Common Sense'

Erik ten Hag has faced fierce criticism throughout a dismal season for Manchester United, who are languishing in eighth in the Premier League table and are in danger of missing out on European qualification

Some Manchester United fans have lost faith in Erik ten Hag.
Under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not worried about losing his job at the end of the season, saying Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have too much "common sense" to sack him. (More Football News)

Ten Hag has faced fierce criticism throughout a dismal season for the Red Devils, who are languishing in eighth in the Premier League table and are in danger of missing out on European qualification.

Monday's crushing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was United's 13th in the Premier League this season – their most in a league campaign since 1989-90 (16) – and their 18th in all competitions in 2023-24. 

They last suffered more in a single campaign in 1977-78 (19), while their overall tally of 81 goals conceded this term is their most since 1970-71 (82).

With the club preparing to enter a new era after handing control of football operations to minority shareholder Ratcliffe, Ten Hag's future has been the focus of much speculation.

On Friday, the Dutchman was asked if he felt his job could be under threat even if United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

"No. The owners have common sense," he replied.

"You see we have had 32 different backlines, we've used 14 partnerships at centre-back. When they see we don't have a [fit] left back, they know that will have a negative impact on results. 

"It’s a huge FA Cup final. We are happy to be there. It can be a highlight for us this season. 

"We know the reason we are underperforming is because of injuries. No team will perform when you have so many injuries in key areas."

Asked if he felt any unease about the fact INEOS had not made a public statement in support of him, Ten Hag said: "This question you have to make to the owners, not to me.

"It's my job to speak to you. I don't care if they do or they don't. I am working on improving and developing my team."

