Football

EPL: Jurgen Klopp Laments Late Lapse As Liverpool Fail To See Out Win Against Aston Villa

Jhon Duran's two late goals, in the 85th and 88th minutes, denied Klopp’s side three points in their final away Premier League fixture

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp
info_icon

Jurgen Klopp was lamented his side's late mistake as Liverpool gave up a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday. (More Football News)

The Reds were on top after a quick start as Emiliano Martinez gifted them an opener inside the first 61 seconds. Though Youri Tielemans equalised for Villa, Cody Gakpo and Jarell Quansah put Liverpool back in control.

Jhon Duran scored twice late on, netting in the 85th and 88th minutes to deny Klopp’s side three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the German admitted that though they could not see out the win, he was proud of his team’s performance.

He said: "It got away from us. We played really good football. We were really good, played a lot of good stuff and caused a lot of problems.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is Jurgen Klopp's likely successor at Anfield. - null
Arne Slot Should Slot Right In At Liverpool, Says Rene Meulensteen

BY Stats Perform

"Before we changed, we gave them too many chances. It was very intense for the boys. They created too much. They were too often in our box, and we made the changes. Then we made a mistake. It happens but in that moment, it opens the door.

"They scored an equaliser, and I don't even know how. The character from the boys tonight was outstanding in our situation. We wanted to win the game. In the moment, when we gave away the 3-2, that was really tricky. That's it, that's the story of the game."

It looked like Quansah’s goal would be the winner for much of the second half, with the young defender heading in his first goal for Liverpool.

"I've been waiting for that moment," he told the BBC. "I don't score too many goals, so when it goes in the back of the net you just saw the emotion come out I guess.

"I just tried to get the best contact on it as I could. I'm thankful it went in.

"The way the crowd celebrated was a surreal moment, definitely one I'll never forget."

