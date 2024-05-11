Arne Slot Should Slot Right In At Liverpool, Says Rene Meulensteen

Rene Meulensteen believes Arne Slot is the right fit for the Liverpool job, with the Dutchman poised to take over next season. (More Football News)
It was reported last month that Feyenoord and Liverpool reached an agreement in principle for Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp, who announced in January he would be leaving the club after nearly nine years.
Slot led Feyenoord to their second Eredivisie title last season after taking over the club in 2021 and lifted the KNVB Cup in April after beating NEC Nijmegen.
Slot’s attacking style of play has been likened to Klopp’s, with Meulensteen also recognising the similarities between the two coaches.
Meulensteen, speaking on behalf of William Hill Vegas, told Stats Perform: "There was a lot of speculation about different names, with [Xabi] Alonso and the guy from Sporting [Ruben Amorim].
"But then when Arne Slot's name came up, I didn't necessarily think that it was a bad choice and a bad decision.
"I like him. I rate him as a coach and as a person. I think he's got a likeability about him.
"He's a good communicator, he plays a brand of football that is very much in line with what Klopp has done over the last few years.
"You won't see many differences there, he might tweak one or two things, but it will still be high press, high energy, dynamic football.
"The proof is always in the pudding, but in my opinion it is not a bad choice at all for Liverpool."
However, the former Manchester United coach has warned that Slot needs to be prepared for the pressure that comes with being in charge of a club like Liverpool.
He added: "Liverpool is a global brand, it's a big club, it brings different expectations, and winning the Premier League is the hardest thing to do, but the ambitions will be there for Liverpool.
"You need to be able to handle that. With clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, you want to be successful, but at the same time play in an attractive style of football.
"So in my opinion, if he's clever, he has to bring somebody in his staff along who knows the Premier League and understands the Premier League.
"Arne has never managed players that have the big egos and the big highly paid players that make £250,000 pounds per week, so that is another aspect.
"I'm confident that he'll be able to deal with that and come to terms with that. We'll see how he fares, but I think it's a good appointment."
